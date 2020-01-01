Adventus, Salazar drill 4.22 metres of 45% CuEq at Curipamba Project, Ecuador

Share this article















Adventus Mining Corp. [ADZN-TSXV; ADVZF-OTCQX] and Salazar Resources Ltd. [SRL-TSXV; SRLZF-OTC; CCG-FSE] reported continued infill drilling results from the El Domo volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit located within the 21,537-hectare Curipamba Project in central Ecuador.

Infill drilling continues at El Domo with two diamond drill rigs at site. In the current program, a total of 15 infill definition drill holes having been successfully completed totalling 1,573 metres from the planned 4,960 metres, with two drill holes currently in progress totalling a further 119.20 metres completed.

Highlights:

CURI-344 intersected 6.14 metres of 14.91% copper, 21.02 g/t gold, 10.39% zinc, 255.3 g/t silver and 0.75% lead for 37.48% copper equivalent, including 4.22 metres of 19.11% copper, 24.36 g/t gold, 10.93% zinc, 309.5 g/t silver and 0.83% lead for 45.00% CuEq.

CURI-343 intersected 1.50 metres of 2.45% copper, 9.09 g/t gold, 12.01% zinc, 211.7 g/t silver and 1.96% lead for 16.38% CuEq, including 0.60 metres of 4.68% copper, 21.30 g/t gold, 28.11% zinc, 491.0 g/t silver and 4.79% lead for 37.30% CuEq.

CURI-342 intersected 1.90 metres of 3.04% copper, 16.41 g/t gold, 17.94% zinc, 181.2 g/t silver and 2.23% lead for 24.41% CuEq.

Drill hole CURI-342 intersected a narrow section of high-grade copper- and gold-rich massive sulphide mineralization from 95.60 to 97.50 metres, grading 3.04% copper, 16.41 g/t gold, 17.94% zinc, 181.2 g/t silver and 2.23% lead (24.41% CuEq). Stratigraphically beneath the massive sulphide is a well-mineralized felsic autobreccia in the footwall rocks intersected from 97.50 to 107.50 metres, grading 0.49% copper, 0.26 g/t gold, 0.41% zinc, 9.6 g/t silver and 0.05% lead (0.69% CuEq). This includes a higher-grade subset from 97.50 to 99.50 metres, grading 1.26% copper, 0.61 g/t gold, 1.18% zinc, 24.1 g/t silver and 0.17% lead (2.44% CuEq).

All results from the current infill definition drilling program will be used to update the mineral resource estimate for the El Domo deposit in 2021. The updated mineral resource estimate will be part of the continuing feasibility study for the development of the El Domo deposit.

Adventus can earn a 75% interest in the Curipamba copper-gold project.

