Alpha Lithium signs LOI to acquire salar property, Argentina

14 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Alpha Lithium Corp. [ALLI-TSXV; ALLIF-OTC; 2P61-FSE] signed a letter of intent to acquire an unencumbered, 100% ownership position of 3,800 hectares in Argentina’s Hombre Muerto salar.

The company signed the LOI with Argentina Prime Holdings Inc., owner of the property, to issue 5 million common shares of the company in exchange for 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of Argentina Prime.

Alpha will find itself surrounded by major players in Hombre Muerto, known for its premium quality brine, offering record high lithium concentrations and exceptionally low impurities. This combination is proven to be excellent raw material for ultra-high-purity lithium chemicals. Hombre Muerto is the highest quality lithium deposit in Argentina. It is home to Livent Corp’s Fenix operation, which has been in commercial production for over 25 years.

On completion of the acquisition, Alpha will earn a 100% working interest in the property with no third-party royalties or encumbrances. A small Vertical Electrical Sounding survey has been conducted on the property, confirming the presence of the well-known, underlying productive zones of the Hombre Muerto Salar.

The company plans to immediately initiate drilling in the area. This approach is consistent with the aggressive exploration campaign Alpha has undertaken at its Tolillar salar operation located a few kilometres away.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions. Alpha Lithium is focused on the development of the Tolillar Salar.

 


Share this article

More Stories

Scorpio Gold Exploration Drilling Program on Historic High-Grade Mineralized Zones at the Manhattan Mine, Nevada

13 hours ago Resource World

Marathon Gold hits 1.96 g/t gold over 101 metres at Valentine, Newfoundland

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Contact Gold rallies on Nevada drilling results

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Golden Sky Minerals acquires Rayfield copper-gold property, British Columbia

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Sokoman drills 4.1 metres of 21.61 g/t gold at Moosehead Project, Newfoundland

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Vanadium One tables Quebec resource update

2 days ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Scorpio Gold Exploration Drilling Program on Historic High-Grade Mineralized Zones at the Manhattan Mine, Nevada

13 hours ago Resource World

Marathon Gold hits 1.96 g/t gold over 101 metres at Valentine, Newfoundland

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Contact Gold rallies on Nevada drilling results

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Golden Sky Minerals acquires Rayfield copper-gold property, British Columbia

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Sokoman drills 4.1 metres of 21.61 g/t gold at Moosehead Project, Newfoundland

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.