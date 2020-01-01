Sokoman drills 4.1 metres of 21.61 g/t gold at Moosehead Project, Newfoundland

Share this article















Sokoman Minerals Corp.’s [SIC-TSXV; SICNF-OTCQB] continuing Phase 6 drilling at the 100%-owned Moosehead property, Newfoundland, has intersected additional near-surface, high-grade gold mineralization at the Footwall splay/eastern trend.

Initial results from South Pond confirm two discreet zones with a higher-grade shoot, and an additional zone of mineralization has been intersected in MH-20-115, drilled in the Eastern Trend Main Zone.

At the Footwall Splay/Eastern Trend, hole MH-21-165 returned 4.10 metres of 21.61 g/t gold, including 2.10 metres of 41.39 g/t gold from 79.70 metres downhole. MH-21-164 returned 4.05 metres of 22.62 g/t gold, including 20.95 metres of 5.15 g/t gold from 79.95 metres downhole

Drilling continues to demonstrate consistency in vein location and average grade at the Footwall Splay/Eastern Trend. Eight holes tested in the zones prior to the spring break-up, with multiple high-grade intersections returned. An aggressive land-based program will start immediately with an estimated 5,000 metres expected to be drilled to expand the zones and lay the groundwork for the barge-based program on North Pond scheduled to start later this summer.

Additional sampling in MH-20-115 has resulted in a third zone of gold mineralization, approximately 50 metres below the previously released results of 8.10 metres of 68.25 g/t gold from 111.20 metres downhole. The new intersection includes 10.40 metres of 3.09 g/t gold, including 3.60etres of 5.69 g/t gold and 0.70 metres of 14.09 g/t gold.

At South Pond, MH-21-152 returned 3.00 metres of 1.82 g/t gold, including 0.70 metres of 3.08 g/t gold from 15.00 metres downhole. MH-21-153 returned 3.00 metres of 1.61 g/t gold, including 1.60 metres of 2.40 g/t gold from 12.00 metres downhole.

Drilling at South Pond has discovered a second mineralized structure (Z-2) approximately 50 m east of the initial zone (Z-1). Drill holes MH-21-152 and 153, the furthest holes south and east, both intersected shallow, near-surface shearing and veining similar in style and mineralogy (boulangerite, arsenopyrite, sphalerite) to higher-grade intersections at Moosehead. With only two closely-spaced holes cutting Zone Z-2, and a 9,000-metre program proposed for the South Pond area, Sokoman believes that additional high-grade mineralization will be found in this area. Drilling will begin immediately.

Tim Froude, President and CEO, said, “We are extremely pleased with the results from the Footwall Splay/Eastern Trend as they demonstrate good continuity and grade, and provide a firm foundation for additional drilling in the area from our barge-based program to begin later this summer. At South Pond, a second mineralized structure intersected in the two eastern-most holes (MH-21-152 and 153) is shallow, just 5-10 metres below surface and exhibits vein mineralogy consistent with high-grade zones with visible gold encountered in earlier South Pond drill holes, as well as in other zones on the property. As of today, drilling has resumed with two rigs, one at South Pond and the other at the Footwall Splay/Eastern Trend area.”

The Moosehead Project is located along the Trans-Canada Highway in north-central Newfoundland, on the same structural trend as the Valentine Lake Project (Marathon Gold), and adjacent to New Found Gold’s Queensway Project. The company is conducting a 50,000-metre drill program with up to four drill rigs.

