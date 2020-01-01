Alphamin discovers tin zone at Mpama South

10 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Alphamin Resources Corp. [AFM-TSXV; APMJF-OTC] provided an exploration update on the Mpama South drilling at the 80.75%-owned Bisie Project, Democratic Republic of Congo.

Main zone mineralization intercepted at Mpama South, based on a visual inspection and interpretation, is comparable with the mineralization being mined at the high-grade Mpama North mine.  A new parallel mineralized zone was discovered in the footwall of the Main Zone at Mpama South. Additional drilling is planned at Mpama South to increase size of the Main Zone and incorporate the Footwall Zone into a planned maiden mineral resource estimate.

Alphamin’s exploration initiative aims to extend the life-of-mine at its producing Mpama North operation, to declare a maiden resource for Mpama South (located 750 metres south of Mpama North) and to discover at least one additional orebody on the prospective Bisie Ridge (13-km strike length). In that regard, Alphamin plans drilling at each of these target areas during 2021 as follows:

Mpama Sout: between 8,000 and 14,000 metres drilling with the intention to declare a maiden resource estimate toward the end of 2021 to be followed by a conceptual mining study, infill drilling and further step-out drilling.

Mpama : an initial 7,500 metres of drilling is planned to test the strike and dip extension of the current producing orebody, below 400 metres in depth from the mine portal. Drilling should start in August on the establishment of an underground drill drive on level 6.

Two drill targets 6-8 km south of Mpama North were identified along the Bisie Ridge. A soil sampling program is under way and more accurate drilling targets will be identified by the outcomes of this program in Q3 2021.

Mpama South is 750 metres south of Alphamin’s operating mine. Drilling completed in 2016 recorded notable cassiterite (tin) intercepts in similar alteration styles and of similar high grades to Mpama North, including 32.8 metres at 2.46% tin (including 18.75 metres at 3.91% tin in hole BGH011. Hole BGH003 returned 2.5 metres at 5.76% tin.

Alphamin began its Mpama South exploration program with a 5,800-metre (25 drill holes) campaign in December, 2020. To date, 5,056 metres and 23 holes have been completed. All holes had visual mineralization, suggesting continuity of the Main Zone system, while several exceptional intercepts visually comparable with the thick veins and brecciated zones of cassiterite existing at Mpama North were also observed. In addition, a new zone of mineralization was discovered in the footwall, which appears continuous and highly mineralized.


Share this article

More Stories

Policy uncertainty continues to hurt Canada’s mining industry

8 hours ago Staff Writer

Etruscus samples 8.26% copper and 45.43 g/t silver at Sugar prospect, BC

11 hours ago Staff Writer

New Found hits 61.8 g/t gold over 13.7 metres at Keats, Newfoundland

11 hours ago Staff Writer

Gran Colombia to recover lead, zinc at Segovia

12 hours ago Staff Writer

McEwen Mining’s El Gallo operations suspended

1 day ago Resource World

Kirkland Lake to have 12 rigs turning at Detour Lake

1 day ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Policy uncertainty continues to hurt Canada’s mining industry

8 hours ago Staff Writer

Alphamin discovers tin zone at Mpama South

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Etruscus samples 8.26% copper and 45.43 g/t silver at Sugar prospect, BC

11 hours ago Staff Writer

Golden Independence drills 24.4 metres of 9.11 g/t gold at Nevada project

11 hours ago Staff Writer

New Found hits 61.8 g/t gold over 13.7 metres at Keats, Newfoundland

11 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.