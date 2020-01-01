Etruscus samples 8.26% copper and 45.43 g/t silver at Sugar prospect, BC

Share this article















Etruscus Resources Corp. [ETR-CSE; ETRUF-OTC; ERR-FSE] reported VTEM and rock sampling results from the Sugar property Hammer target, just 5 km northwest of the company’s flagship Rock & Roll Project in the Eskay camp in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia. The Hammer” has been upgraded to a well-defined drill target due to its strong geophysical and geochemical signatures.

Hammer Target Highlights

New airborne geophysical survey (VTEM) has identified a 100-m long x 300-m wide magnetic anomaly underlying a historic magnetite skarn showing. Multiple discrete conductors, slightly offset from the mag high and possibly associated with massive sulphides, broaden the area of interest to at least 500 meters.

2020 rock sampling at this historic showing returned high-grade copper results, including 8.3% copper (grab) and 5.5% copper (float), with five out of six samples grading over 1.5% copper. Grab samples also revealed anomalous gold, silver and cobalt values.

Other exploration in 2020 at Sugar also returned favorable results including a skarn trend extended to 3 km with identification of a new massive sulphide showing. Angular float B0026887 returned 8.2% zinc and 0.3% copper upstream of any historical showings, indicating more mineralization in unexplored areas.

Two samples from a 30-cm wide historic quartz vein that plunges underneath a talus slope returned high copper and silver values. Grab sample B0026713 assayed 5.6% copper, 225 g/t silver and 0.4 g/t gold. Float sample B0026774 assayed 2.9% copper, 483 g/t silver and 0.7 g/t gold.

Work completed in the past two years has expanded the company’s geological understanding of the area and has led to the discovery of new zones of copper mineralization. The region immediately surrounding the Sugar property is seeing improved infrastructure and access, in particularly related to the advancement of Galore Creek, located approximately 24 km north. Grab sampling results indicate the potential for a copper-rich deposit type. 14 of 36 rock samples taken (39%) during 2020 have graded over 0.25% copper with the best returning 8.26%, 5.62% and 5.48% copper. Refer to assay table on company press release.

Etruscus is planning further sampling, mapping and prospecting of the area for 2021, focusing on the Hammer target, the newly discovered skarn, areas of high copper and other recently unglaciated terrain. Sugar remains mostly unexplored and very prospective for high-grade mineralization.

