Altus Strategies drills 0.90 g/t gold over 66 metres at Diba, Mali

Share this article

Altus Strategies PLC [ALTS-TSXV; ALTUF-OTCQX; ALS-AIM] reported further significant gold intersections from reverse circulation drilling at the company’s 10%-owned, 105 km2 Diba and Lakanfla gold project in western Mali, West Africa. The Lakanfla licence is located approximately 5 km east of the company’s Diba licence. Both licences host numerous gold prospects, including a shallow-dipping, near-surface gold deposit.

Highlights of the latest intersections from the Lakanfla Central prospect include (not true widths) 0.90 g/t gold over 66 metres from 41 metres; 1.32 g/t gold over 26 metres from 85 metres; 2.21 g/t gold over 12 metres from 137 metres; and 4.37 g/t gold over 6 metres from 32 metres.

The latest intersections from the Diba NW prospect include (not true widths) 1.81 g/t gold over 10 metres from 256 metres and 0.60 g/t gold over 23 metres from 154 metres. Refer to company press release for complete drill results.

The program designed to generate an updated Project Mineral Resource Estimate that will be integrated into an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment. The project is strategically located in a world-famous gold belt that hosts numerous open-pit mines.

Steven Poulton, CEO, commented: “We are pleased to report on the further encouraging drilling intersections from the Diba & Lakanfla gold project in western Mali. RC results include 1.32 g/t gold over 26 metres from 85 metres and 0.90 g/t gold over 66 metres from 41 metres (not true widths) from the Lakanfla Central prospect. These results extend the mineralized strike of Lakanfla Central by approximately 200 metres to approximately 750 metres, with mineralization remaining open to the northeast and at depth. The latest results confirm the presence of a broad gold mineralised package at Lakanfla Central, from which we recently reported an intersection of 1.23 g/t gold over 127 metres from 21 metres (not true width).

“Lakanfla Central is hosted within a large porphyritic granite and is one of at least four priority prospects at Lakanfla, where gold mineralization is often associated with sub-vertical and brecciated structures. Lakanfla hosts a number of zones of intense hard rock artisanal gold workings. Historical results from drilling at the Lakanfla licence include 5.10 g/t gold over 26 metres, 4.31 g/t gold over 18 metres and 1.02 g/t gold over 60 metres (not true widths).

“Lakanfla is located approximately 5km east of the Diba licence, which hosts the Diba Deposit and the Diba NW prospects. The results from the now completed drilling program at Diba & Lakanfla will feed into an updated independent MRE and PEA for the Project. We look forward to updating shareholders on the results of these studies in due course.”

The Diba licence forms part of Diba & Lakanfla and hosts a deposit for which an MRE of 217,000 ounces at 1.39 g/t gold (Indicated) and 187,000 ounces at 1.06 g/t gold (Inferred) in both oxide and fresh domains has been made. The Diba Deposit remains open down-dip.

The company’s differentiated approach of generating royalties on its own discoveries in Africa and acquiring royalties globally through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing.

Share this article