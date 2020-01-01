Mako drills 138.29 g/t gold over 1.45 metres at San Albino, Nicaragua

Share this article

Mako Mining Corp. [MKO-TSXV; MAKOF-OTCQB] reported positive drill results from the Las Conchitas-South (LC-S) area of its 100%-owned San Albino-Murra property located in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua. The LC-S area is located approximately 2.5 km south of the San Albino gold mine which is currently in commercial production.

Highlights of the drilling include 138.29 g/t gold and 99.0 g/t Ag over 1.45 metres (1.3m Estimated True Width (ETW)) intersected in drill hole LC21-432. Hole LC21-415 returned 74.31 g/t gold and 38.1 g/t silver over 0.80 metres (0.7m ETW). Hole LC21-419 intersected in 31.00 g/t gold and 14.9 g/t silver over 1.00 metre (0.8 ETW).

The LC-S area is comprised of four mineralized zones, Las Dolores, Bayacun, Mango and El Limon. The objective of the LC-S drilling campaign reported in this press release was to further test the strike and dip extensions of the Mango Zone.

Drill hole LC21-432 intersected 138.29 g/t gold and 99.0 g/t silver over 1.45 metres (1.3m ETW) at 68.75 metres from surface. This hole confirmed the down-dip extension of the high-grade mineralization within the Mango zone where hole LC19-70 intersected 376.49 g/t gold over 1 metre.

The intercept in hole LC21-432 is also 213 metres down dip from LC19-Tunnel-2, a historical working at surface. Vertical sampling of the vein at LC19-Tunnel-2 yielded 1.5 metres of 25.92 g/t gold and 42.0 g/t silver; 1.5 metres of 21.71 g/t gold and 49.1 g/t silver and 1.3 metres of 54.17 g/t gold and 57.5 g/t silver.

LC21-435 intersected two mineralized intervals. The upper interval of 6.44 g/t gold and 14.7 g/t silver over 0.50 m ETW, at 126.3 metres from the surface, is interpreted to be the down-dip extension of Mango Zone 2, which was exposed in trench LC11-TR-07 approximately 395 metres up dip. The lower interval of 12.38 g/t gold and 22.7 g/t silver over 2.60 metres (2.0 ETW), at 149.0 metres from surface, is interpreted to be an extension of the Upper Bayacun Zone over 440 metres down dip.

LC21-415 was designed to test the strike extension of the Mango Zone. It intersected an interval of 74.31 g/t gold and 38.1 g/t silver over 0.80 metres (0.7m ETW), 43.3 metres from surface, and it represents a 30m strike extension from a high-grade interval in hole LC11-01 which intersected 62.96 g/t gold and 61.7 g/t silver over 3.0 metres. LC21-415 is also interpreted to be a 100-metre strike extension from the previously described surface exposure in LC19-Tunnel-2.

LC21-419 tested and confirmed mineralization for an additional 133 metres towards the northeast. This drill hole intersected an interval of 31.00 g/t gold and 14.9 g/t silver over 1.00 metre (0.8m ETW), 25 metres from surface.

Akiba Leisman, CEO, stated: ‘These are extraordinary results at LC-S. These organically funded exploration results are showing multi-ounce intercept, at open-pittable thicknesses and depths, 2.5 kilometers from our San Albino mine, which has been in commercial production for the past 9 months and is one of the highest-grade open pit mines globally. These results at LC-S bode well for our maiden resource at Las Conchitas, expected late this year.”

The Las Conchitas area covers approximately 3.75 km2 and is situated immediately to the south of San Albino, where the company is currently operating a 500 tonne/day mining and milling operation, and immediately to the north of the historical El Golfo Mine located within the company’s El Jicaro Concession.

