Altus Strategies drills 8.74 g/t gold over 7 metres at Diba, Mali

Altus Strategies Plc [ALTS-TSXV; ALTUF-OTCQX; ALS-AIM] reported results from the intersection of high-gold grades from reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Diba northwest prospect, which forms part of the 100%-owned, 105-km2, combined Diba and Lakanfla gold project in western Mali, West Africa.

The project hosts numerous gold prospects including a shallow-dipping, near-surface gold deposit (the Diba Deposit) and the Diba NW prospect located on the Diba licence, as well as the Lakanfla Central and Lakanfla West prospects, located on the Lakanfla licence, approximately 5 km east of the Diba licence.

Highlights include high gold grades from RC drilling at the Diba NW prospect, including 8.74 g/t gold over 7 metres from 119 metres (not true width), 4.76 g/t gold over 12 metres from 102 metres (not true width) and 1.16 g/t gold over 29 metres from 126 metres (not true width). Refer to company press release for complete assays.

A program of approximately 10,000 metres of RC and diamond drilling is in progress to test the strike and down-dip potential of the Diba NW prospect; test the extent of the high-grade zone within the Diba Deposit; test the potential of the Lakanfla Central prospect and expand the current Mineral Resource Estimate ( MRE ) of the Diba Deposit.

This will potentially generate a maiden MRE at the Diba NW prospect; potentially generate a maiden MRE at the Lakanfla Central prospect. A project MRE and Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) will be updated with results. Diba is strategically located in a world-famous gold belt that hosts numerous open-pit mines

Steven Poulton, CEO, commented: “We are delighted to report on these high-grade results from the Diba NW prospect. Intersections of 4.76 g/t gold over 12 metres from 102 metres and 8.74 g/t gold over 7 metres from 119 metres (not true widths) are excellent. Diba NW is located 0.5 km northwest of the Diba Deposit and is modelled as a coherent series of shallow-dipping, near-surface lenses of gold mineralisation along a discontinuous strike length of approximately 1.5 km. These new high-grade intersections indicate the presence of potentially enriched zones, or sub vertical mineralised structures, at Diba NW which will be the subject of follow-up exploration.

“The current drilling program comprises up to 10,000 metres of DD and RC and is designed to test the potential down-dip and along-strike extensions of the Diba Deposit and the Diba NW prospect. Drilling is also planned at the Lakanfla Central prospect at the 100%-owned Lakanfla licence, located approximately 5 km east of the Diba licence. Once completed, the drilling results will feed into an updated MRE for the Diba Deposit and a potential maiden MRE for the Diba NW and Lakanfla Central prospects. This work will be followed by an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for the project. We look forward to updating shareholders as further results are received.”

