Northwest Copper 1.24 g/t gold over 41 metres at East Niv, British Columbia

Northwest Copper Corp. [NWST-TSXV; NWCCF-OTCQX; 34S-FSE] reported that drill hole ENV-21-007 has intersected high-grade gold, including 10.5 g/t gold over 2.0 metres, within a broader interval of 41 metres grading 1.24 g/t gold at the East Niv project, 40 km south of the Kemess mine, northern British Columbia.

Additional drill holes have intercepted significant copper-gold-silver mineralization. The company has successfully expanded the footprint of mineralization with strongly mineralized intervals, over a one-by-1.5-km area of previously undrilled prospective geology, open in multiple directions. These drill results represent continued success at the company’s East Niv project, the company’s newest discovery

Highlights include drill hole ENV-21-007 that returned 41.00 metres of 1.24 g/t gold, including 2.00 metres of 10.5 g/t gold. Hole ENV-21-005 returned 100.90 metres of 0.34% copper equivalent (CuEq), including 12.50 metres of 0.45% CuEq.

ENV-21-008 returned 77.30 metres of 0.32% CuEq, including 21.20 metres of 0.43% CuEq. ENV-21-010 returned 133.85 metres of 0.22% CuEq, including 20.20 metres of 0.37% CuEq.

Peter Bell, president and CEO, stated: “In our first season of drilling, we established East Niv as a significant new porphyry Cu-Au discovery with the release of ENV-21-004. Now we have shown that the mineralized footprint is large and open in multiple directions. Furthermore, we have found an exciting high-grade gold zone providing a new and compelling exploration target. We look forward to following up these excellent results with a full round of drilling in 2022.

“East Niv is the newest asset in our project pipeline, which stretches from Kemess to Mount Milligan,” continued Bell. “We have over 150,000 hectares of underexplored ground between these two long-life assets in an area of exceptional infrastructure.”

Northwest has now received all 2021 assays from the first-ever drill program completed at East Niv. Discovery hole ENV-21-004 encountered 81.60 metres of 0.56% CuEq demonstrating a strong mineralized system with economically significant grades over broad widths. The remaining holes expand the mineralized footprint materially, making it both deeper and more laterally extensive. The footprint size is consistent with that of other porphyry deposits in B.C. including Red Chris. In addition, the drilling has discovered an exciting high-grade gold zone in hole ENV-21-007, enhancing the prospectivity of this

In addition to the 2021 drill program, an integrated regional exploration program was conducted across the East Niv property to detect other areas of the property that are prospective for porphyry copper-style mineralization. A detailed low-altitude airborne magnetic survey at 100-metre line spacing was completed over 4,515 hectares of the property, centred on the main area of known mineralization. Induced polarization surveys were completed over 37.4 line-km in the area of the new discovery and in adjacent target areas. Regional mapping was complemented by 166 rock samples, 601 soil samples, 67 stream silt samples and 27 porphyry indicator mineral samples. The regional exploration results will allow focused and well-informed exploration and drilling programs to be completed in 2022.

