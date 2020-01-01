Arizona Metals Corp’s Kay Mine Drilling Intersects 93.3 m at 8.3 g/t AuEq (incl. 17.5 m at 29.6 g/t AuEq) and 125.3 m at 3.2% CuEq
Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX.V:AMC, OTCQX:AZMCF) (the “Company” or “Arizona Metals”) is pleased to announce the results of two recently completed drill holes at its Kay Mine project in Yavapai, County Arizona. An additional 20 holes are pending, with three drill rigs turning 24 hours per day.
Drilling Highlights
- Hole KM-21-60 intersected 93.3 m at a grade of 8.3 g/t AuEq, including a higher-grade interval of 17.5 m grading 29.6 g/t AuEq, from a depth of 557 m. This hole is in the central portion of the deposit, and demonstrates excellent continuity of mineralization between holes 26, 28, 25A, 57A and 40. This hole returned the project’s highest single gold assay, a value of 273 g/t Au (over 1.2 meters from 634.3 m downhole).
- Hole KM-21-57B intersected 125.3 m at a grade of 3.2% CuEq, including higher grade intervals of 1.8 m grading 9.9% CuEq and 7.3 m grading 7.7% CuEq, from a depth of 728 m. This hole demonstrates continuity and extension of mineralization between holes 26, 28, 25A, and 40, and 58B. Hole 57B contains the project’s highest copper analysis to date, grading 20.7% Cu (over 1.5 m from 802.2 m downhole).
Hole 60 has extended the thickness of the mineralized zone encountered in hole 58B (located 23 metres up-plunge) by approximately 5 metres into the hanging-wall and 10 metres in the footwall. Hole 57B has extended the mineralized zone encountered in hole 57A (located 33 metres up-plunge) by approximately 10 metres into the hanging-wall and 22 metres into the footwall. Assays received to date have intersected mineralization over a down-plunge extent of 760 m (880 m below surface). Holes 57B and 60, spaced 310 metres apart down-plunge from the top of mineralization in 60 to the bottom of mineralization in 57B, continue to demonstrate the excellent vertical continuity of very thick zones of mineralization.
Marc Pais, CEO, commented “Drilling at the Kay Mine Project continues to intersect very large widths and high grades of massive sulphide mineralization. The holes released today demonstrate excellent continuity of mineralization in all directions, while also showing that mineralization is substantially thicker than suggested by our original modelling. Drilling has extended mineralization well into both the hanging-wall and foot-wall envelopes, which gives the potential to define a significant tonnage of mineralization.
Hole 60 encountered the highest grade of gold mineralization at Kay assayed to date, with visible gold in the core (Fig. 4 below) while hole 57B encountered the longest interval of copper-dominant mineralization assayed to date. Drilling is currently underway to test for depth extensions to at least 1,200 meters, while also testing for lateral extensions of the thick hinge zone. The 20 holes pending all encountered semi-massive or massive sulphide mineralization, and those intersections are guiding the drilling currently underway.
Holes 57B and 60, spaced 310 metres apart down-plunge from the top of 60 to the bottom of 57B, continue to demonstrate the excellent vertical continuity of very thick zones of mineralization. The large widths and high grades being encountered at Kay are extremely rare in the context of VMS deposits either in production or being explored globally.
We have drilled approximately 52,000 meters at Kay to date, with each hole solidifying our opinion that this is one of the very few large precious-metals rich VMS deposits not yet mined, and more importantly, is potentially part of a much larger mineralized system that has yet to be explored. To that end, we recently completed a property-wide ground-loop electromagnetic survey, which will serve to refine and improve the resolution of the Central and Western targets, located approximately 300 meters and 1,000 meters west of Kay, respectively. Drill pad and road permitting is currently underway for these targets, with a detailed update expected in the next few weeks.”
Figure 1. Cross section view looking north showing assay intervals in drilling. Mineralization in holes 60 and 57B begins approximately 100 m and 250 m, respectively, below the deepest level tested by historic exploration workings. See Tables 1-3 for additional details. The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 99% of reported core width, with an average of 76%.
Figure 2. Cross section view looking north showing assay intervals in drilling and locations of drilling currently underway. See Tables 1-3 for additional details. The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 99% of reported core width, with an average of 76%.
Figure 3. Hole KM-21-60 displaying interval from 634.3 m to 635.5 m downhole, intersecting 1.2 m grading 273.0 g/t Au, 5.6 % Cu, 0.2% Zn, and 715 g/t Ag. This is part of a broader 93.3 m interval, from 554.7 to 648.0 m, grading 8.3 g/t AuEq. See Table 1 for constituent elements, grades, metals prices and recovery assumptions for AuEq g/t calculations. Analyzed Metal Equivalent calculations are reported for illustrative purposes only.
Figure 4. Visible gold observed in Hole KM-21-60, in the interval from 634.3 m to 635.5 m downhole, which intersected 1.2 m grading 273.0 g/t Au, 5.6 % Cu, 0.2% Zn, and 715 g/t Ag. This is part of a broader 93.3 m interval, from 554.7 to 648.0 m, grading 8.3 g/t AuEq. See Table 1 for constituent elements, grades, metals prices and recovery assumptions for AuEq g/t calculations. Analyzed Metal Equivalent calculations are reported for illustrative purposes only.
Figure 5. Long section displaying Kay Mine drill holes. See Tables 1-3 for additional details. The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 99% of reported core width, with an average of 80%. See Table 1 for constituent elements, grades, metals prices and recovery assumptions used for AuEq g/t and CuEq % calculations. Analyzed Metal Equivalent calculations are reported for illustrative purposes only
Kay Mine Phase 2 Drill Program Update
With the assayed holes released today, the Company has completed a total of 52,000 meters at the Kay Mine since inception of drilling. The Company is fully-funded to complete the remaining 23,000 meters planned for the Phase 2 program with the priority focus areas for upcoming drilling (shown in Figure 5 below), as well as an additional 76,000 meters in the upcoming Phase 3 program which will be used to test the numerous parallel targets heading West of Kay and the Northern and Southern Extensions of the Kay Deposit.
Table 1. Results of Phase 2 Drill Program at Kay Mine, Yavapai County, Arizona announced in this news release.
|Analyzed Grade
|Analyzed Metal Equivalent
|Metal Equivalent
|Vertical Depth
Below Surface m
|Hole ID
|From m
|To m
|Length m
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Zn %
|Ag g/t
|Pb %
|Cu eq %
|Au eq g/t
|Zn eq%
|Cu eq %
|Au eq g/t
|Zn eq%
|KM-22-57B
|
736.7
|
862.0
|
125.3
|
2.40
|
0.90
|
1.29
|
18.7
|
0.13
|
3.62
|
5.93
|
9.42
|
3.20
|
5.25
|
8.33
|
728
|including
|
739.7
|
741.6
|
1.8
|
9.42
|
2.37
|
0.32
|
8.5
|
0.03
|
11.06
|
18.12
|
28.76
|
9.93
|
16.28
|
25.84
|including
|
798.3
|
805.6
|
7.3
|
6.35
|
0.81
|
3.76
|
19.5
|
0.14
|
8.47
|
13.89
|
22.04
|
7.72
|
12.65
|
20.08
|KM-22-60
|
554.7
|
648.0
|
93.3
|
1.36
|
5.65
|
3.25
|
32.6
|
0.34
|
6.39
|
10.47
|
16.62
|
5.08
|
8.32
|
13.21
|
557
|including
|
591.6
|
597.7
|
6.1
|
0.58
|
5.62
|
12.00
|
56.3
|
1.40
|
9.37
|
15.37
|
24.38
|
7.78
|
12.75
|
20.24
|including
|
627.0
|
644.5
|
17.5
|
5.22
|
25.37
|
4.71
|
100.6
|
0.59
|
23.44
|
38.42
|
60.98
|
18.05
|
29.59
|
46.95
|including
|
634.3
|
635.5
|
1.2
|
5.63
|
273.00
|
0.18
|
715.0
|
0.28
|
177.99
|
291.74
|
462.98
|
126.03
|
206.57
|
327.82
The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 99% of reported core width, with an average of 76%. (2) Assumptions used in USD for the copper and gold Metal Equivalent calculations were metal prices of $4.63/lb Copper, $1937/oz Gold, $25/oz Silver, $1.78/lb Zinc, and $1.02/lb Pb. Assumed metal recoveries (rec.), based on a preliminary review of historic data by SRK and ProcessIQ1, were 93% for copper, 92% for zinc, 90% for lead, 72% silver, and 70% for gold. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) (93% rec.) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.61)(72% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0079)(72% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.3844)(93% rec.) +(Lead (%) x 0.2203)(93% rec.). The following equation was used to calculate gold equivalence: AuEq = Gold (g/t)(72% rec.) + (Copper (%) x 1.638)(93% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.01291)(72% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.6299)(93% rec.) +(Lead (%) x 0.3609)(93% rec.). Analyzed Metal Equivalent calculations are reported for illustrative purposes only. The metal chosen for reporting on an equivalent basis is the one that contributes the most dollar value after accounting for assumed recoveries.
Table 2. Full results of Phase 2 Drill Program at Kay Mine, Yavapai County,
|
Analyzed Grade
|
Analyzed Metal Equivalent
|
Metal Equivalent
|
Vertical Depth
|
Hole ID
|
From m
|
To m
|
Length m
|
Cu %
|
Au g/t
|
Zn %
|
Ag g/t
|
Pb %
|
Cu eq %
|
Au eq g/t
|
Zn eq%
|
Cu eq %
|
Au eq g/t
|
Zn eq%
|KM-21-17
|
429.5
|
449.9
|
20.4
|
1.81
|
1.10
|
1.20
|
21.2
|
0.17
|
3.14
|
5.15
|
8.18
|
2.73
|
4.47
|
7.10
|
300
|including
|
429.5
|
434.0
|
4.6
|
4.61
|
1.73
|
1.91
|
29.1
|
0.24
|
6.68
|
10.96
|
17.39
|
5.92
|
9.70
|
15.39
|including
|
432.7
|
434.0
|
1.4
|
0.52
|
6.81
|
8.29
|
40.0
|
1.10
|
8.41
|
13.79
|
21.89
|
6.76
|
11.09
|
17.60
|KM-21-17
|
504.4
|
505.4
|
0.9
|
1.19
|
4.73
|
0.05
|
9.0
|
0.00
|
4.17
|
6.83
|
10.84
|
3.20
|
5.24
|
8.31
|
356
|KM-21-18
|
404.3
|
429.8
|
25.5
|
0.35
|
0.86
|
1.71
|
15.8
|
0.23
|
1.71
|
2.80
|
4.44
|
1.43
|
2.35
|
3.72
|
255
|including
|
408.6
|
410.6
|
2.0
|
0.50
|
2.22
|
7.25
|
64.4
|
0.82
|
5.33
|
8.74
|
13.87
|
4.51
|
7.39
|
11.72
|including
|
424.9
|
427.3
|
2.4
|
1.60
|
2.59
|
3.16
|
18.0
|
0.52
|
4.66
|
7.64
|
12.12
|
3.92
|
6.43
|
10.21
|KM-21-18A
|
391.4
|
423.8
|
32.5
|
1.09
|
0.62
|
1.25
|
17.7
|
0.15
|
2.13
|
3.48
|
5.53
|
1.85
|
3.04
|
4.82
|
233
|including
|
393.3
|
395.8
|
2.4
|
9.57
|
2.83
|
2.72
|
40.9
|
0.28
|
12.73
|
20.87
|
33.12
|
11.36
|
18.63
|
29.56
|KM-21-19
|
377.8
|
378.3
|
0.5
|
3.39
|
5.59
|
6.83
|
128.0
|
0.63
|
10.58
|
17.34
|
27.52
|
8.81
|
14.44
|
22.92
|
337
|KM-21-20
|
442.7
|
443.6
|
0.9
|
2.56
|
0.52
|
3.52
|
18.5
|
0.14
|
4.40
|
7.22
|
11.45
|
3.98
|
6.52
|
10.34
|
362
|KM-21-20
|
456.0
|
458.1
|
2.1
|
1.49
|
0.35
|
0.14
|
6.0
|
0.04
|
1.81
|
2.97
|
4.71
|
1.63
|
2.66
|
4.23
|
370
|KM-21-21
|
452.6
|
495.5
|
42.8
|
0.80
|
0.78
|
1.52
|
15.1
|
0.15
|
2.01
|
3.29
|
5.22
|
1.73
|
2.83
|
4.49
|
362
|including
|
488.7
|
493.5
|
4.8
|
0.26
|
2.50
|
6.13
|
27.6
|
0.54
|
4.48
|
7.34
|
11.65
|
3.74
|
6.13
|
9.73
|KM-21-21A
|
422.0
|
431.4
|
9.4
|
1.17
|
0.57
|
2.25
|
8.6
|
0.36
|
2.53
|
4.15
|
6.58
|
2.25
|
3.68
|
5.85
|
362
|KM-21-21A
|
439.1
|
502.1
|
63.0
|
0.45
|
1.28
|
3.14
|
58.8
|
0.77
|
3.08
|
5.04
|
8.00
|
2.57
|
4.21
|
6.67
|
366
|including
|
465.0
|
481.9
|
16.9
|
0.52
|
2.45
|
4.05
|
80.9
|
0.99
|
4.43
|
7.26
|
11.53
|
3.62
|
5.94
|
9.42
|KM-21-23
|
394.4
|
401.4
|
7.0
|
0.36
|
0.93
|
1.94
|
13.5
|
1.17
|
2.05
|
3.35
|
5.32
|
1.73
|
2.84
|
4.51
|
313
|KM-21-23
|
438.6
|
459.2
|
20.6
|
0.17
|
1.18
|
1.93
|
27.8
|
0.37
|
1.94
|
3.17
|
5.03
|
1.58
|
2.59
|
4.11
|
336
|KM-21-24
|
501.2
|
592.1
|
90.8
|
0.45
|
1.33
|
3.42
|
44.6
|
0.41
|
3.02
|
4.95
|
7.86
|
2.53
|
4.15
|
6.59
|
470
|including
|
501.2
|
521.7
|
20.4
|
1.34
|
1.70
|
6.35
|
113.1
|
0.66
|
5.86
|
9.60
|
15.24
|
4.99
|
8.18
|
12.99
|including
|
520.9
|
521.7
|
0.8
|
1.75
|
16.50
|
9.55
|
574.0
|
1.22
|
20.31
|
33.29
|
52.82
|
15.57
|
25.52
|
40.50
|including
|
575.9
|
592.1
|
16.2
|
0.16
|
2.50
|
6.00
|
44.4
|
0.79
|
4.51
|
7.40
|
11.74
|
3.75
|
6.14
|
9.74
|including
|
588.7
|
590.4
|
1.7
|
0.47
|
9.98
|
23.70
|
18.2
|
0.13
|
15.84
|
25.96
|
41.20
|
13.21
|
21.65
|
34.36
|KM-21-25
|
662.6
|
741.3
|
78.6
|
1.41
|
2.33
|
2.79
|
43.4
|
0.35
|
4.33
|
7.10
|
11.26
|
3.61
|
5.92
|
9.40
|
638
|including
|
663.2
|
672.7
|
9.4
|
8.06
|
1.84
|
1.31
|
92.3
|
0.15
|
10.45
|
17.13
|
27.18
|
9.30
|
15.24
|
24.19
|including
|
693.0
|
703.9
|
11.0
|
0.68
|
6.28
|
10.40
|
99.7
|
1.17
|
9.56
|
15.66
|
24.86
|
7.79
|
12.77
|
20.27
|KM-21-25A
|
654.7
|
719.9
|
65.2
|
1.04
|
1.94
|
2.15
|
18.9
|
0.18
|
3.25
|
5.32
|
8.44
|
2.71
|
4.43
|
7.04
|
624
|including
|
655.5
|
662.8
|
7.3
|
3.66
|
2.09
|
1.85
|
30.2
|
0.21
|
5.93
|
9.73
|
15.44
|
5.17
|
8.47
|
13.44
|including
|
710.8
|
716.9
|
6.1
|
2.72
|
7.95
|
3.73
|
37.4
|
0.31
|
9.37
|
15.36
|
24.38
|
7.52
|
12.33
|
19.56
|KM-21-25B
|
647.2
|
648.9
|
1.7
|
0.13
|
0.58
|
2.41
|
62.1
|
0.64
|
2.04
|
3.35
|
5.31
|
1.70
|
2.79
|
4.42
|
610
|KM-21-25B
|
655.6
|
659.9
|
4.3
|
0.93
|
0.91
|
0.91
|
25.3
|
0.19
|
2.07
|
3.40
|
5.40
|
1.75
|
2.88
|
4.56
|
615
|KM-21-25B
|
666.0
|
667.8
|
1.8
|
0.60
|
0.72
|
2.98
|
33.5
|
0.43
|
2.55
|
4.18
|
6.63
|
2.20
|
3.61
|
5.72
|
620
|KM-21-25B
|
673.3
|
674.7
|
1.4
|
0.08
|
2.10
|
2.39
|
23.0
|
0.33
|
2.53
|
4.15
|
6.58
|
2.01
|
3.29
|
5.23
|
628
|KM-21-25B
|
681.2
|
682.6
|
1.4
|
0.09
|
1.54
|
2.98
|
11.0
|
0.35
|
2.34
|
3.83
|
6.08
|
1.93
|
3.16
|
5.01
|
631
|KM-21-26
|
506.7
|
582.8
|
76.0
|
0.79
|
1.61
|
4.23
|
32.7
|
0.54
|
3.78
|
6.19
|
9.83
|
3.21
|
5.27
|
8.36
|
480
|including
|
511.1
|
526.1
|
14.9
|
0.73
|
1.78
|
9.68
|
43.3
|
0.77
|
6.05
|
9.92
|
15.74
|
5.26
|
8.63
|
13.69
|including
|
573.8
|
582.8
|
9.0
|
4.02
|
6.06
|
3.32
|
18.2
|
0.19
|
9.18
|
15.04
|
23.87
|
7.64
|
12.52
|
19.87
|KM-21-27
|
706.8
|
738.2
|
31.4
|
1.58
|
0.16
|
0.69
|
9.0
|
0.06
|
2.03
|
3.33
|
5.28
|
1.85
|
3.03
|
4.80
|
700
|KM-21-27
|
764.4
|
777.4
|
13.0
|
2.85
|
0.48
|
0.17
|
8.5
|
0.02
|
3.29
|
5.39
|
8.55
|
2.97
|
4.87
|
7.73
|
775
|KM-21-27A
|
666.3
|
769.4
|
103.1
|
0.79
|
1.06
|
1.90
|
35.8
|
0.42
|
2.54
|
4.17
|
6.62
|
2.15
|
3.52
|
5.59
|
678
|including
|
666.3
|
687.0
|
20.7
|
3.21
|
1.39
|
1.26
|
19.4
|
0.20
|
4.74
|
7.77
|
12.33
|
4.18
|
6.84
|
10.86
|including
|
706.4
|
724.6
|
18.3
|
0.69
|
2.69
|
4.70
|
92.2
|
1.21
|
5.13
|
8.41
|
13.35
|
4.22
|
6.91
|
10.97
|including
|
752.9
|
763.8
|
11.0
|
0.07
|
1.07
|
4.68
|
95.3
|
0.98
|
3.49
|
5.73
|
9.09
|
2.92
|
4.78
|
7.59
|KM-21-27B
|
665.8
|
762.9
|
97.1
|
1.31
|
1.62
|
3.21
|
31.7
|
0.40
|
3.88
|
6.35
|
10.08
|
3.31
|
5.42
|
8.61
|
660
|including
|
702.0
|
723.0
|
21.0
|
0.87
|
4.56
|
9.03
|
81.5
|
1.10
|
8.01
|
13.13
|
20.83
|
6.63
|
10.87
|
17.25
|including
|
723.0
|
738.2
|
15.2
|
4.97
|
0.36
|
0.42
|
18.7
|
0.05
|
5.51
|
9.03
|
14.33
|
5.04
|
8.26
|
13.11
|KM-21-28
|
640.7
|
694.9
|
54.3
|
1.87
|
2.85
|
5.03
|
29.4
|
0.70
|
5.93
|
9.72
|
15.43
|
5.04
|
8.26
|
13.12
|
584
|including
|
660.2
|
671.6
|
11.4
|
0.54
|
4.29
|
9.30
|
32.2
|
1.17
|
7.24
|
11.87
|
18.84
|
6.04
|
9.89
|
15.70
|including
|
681.1
|
689.0
|
7.9
|
4.39
|
9.47
|
10.34
|
93.1
|
2.41
|
15.42
|
25.27
|
40.10
|
12.80
|
20.98
|
33.29
|including
|
690.4
|
692.6
|
2.2
|
16.06
|
0.82
|
0.06
|
55.8
|
0.01
|
17.02
|
27.90
|
44.28
|
15.62
|
25.61
|
40.64
|KM-21-29
|
393.0
|
393.8
|
0.8
|
0.43
|
1.54
|
4.92
|
9.0
|
0.21
|
3.38
|
5.54
|
8.79
|
2.89
|
4.74
|
7.53
|
235
|KM-21-30
|
264.9
|
267.9
|
3.0
|
1.18
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
1.5
|
0.00
|
1.21
|
1.98
|
3.15
|
1.12
|
1.83
|
2.91
|
240
|KM-21-32
|
316.4
|
320.0
|
3.7
|
1.84
|
1.29
|
2.47
|
38.5
|
0.30
|
3.95
|
6.47
|
10.27
|
3.41
|
5.60
|
8.88
|
185
|KM-21-32
|
342.9
|
345.9
|
3.0
|
0.67
|
0.52
|
2.70
|
13.0
|
0.15
|
2.16
|
3.54
|
5.62
|
1.90
|
3.12
|
4.95
|
190
|KM-21-32
|
358.9
|
368.4
|
9.4
|
0.60
|
1.47
|
1.99
|
45.7
|
0.35
|
2.70
|
4.42
|
7.01
|
2.22
|
3.63
|
5.76
|
195
|KM-21-33
|
171.3
|
172.5
|
1.2
|
3.79
|
0.45
|
0.21
|
63.0
|
0.17
|
4.69
|
7.68
|
12.19
|
4.19
|
6.86
|
10.89
|
150
|KM-21-34
|
299.3
|
303.9
|
4.6
|
0.29
|
1.69
|
0.94
|
46.3
|
0.26
|
2.12
|
3.47
|
5.50
|
1.65
|
2.70
|
4.29
|
205
|KM-21-34
|
309.7
|
310.9
|
1.2
|
2.27
|
0.56
|
1.55
|
19.9
|
0.08
|
3.38
|
5.54
|
8.80
|
3.03
|
4.96
|
7.87
|
210
|KM-21-35
|
609.6
|
615.1
|
5.5
|
0.92
|
1.26
|
1.71
|
57.7
|
0.02
|
2.80
|
4.60
|
7.29
|
2.33
|
3.82
|
6.06
|
550
|including
|
609.6
|
613.0
|
3.4
|
1.39
|
1.69
|
1.98
|
54.0
|
0.01
|
3.61
|
5.92
|
9.40
|
3.03
|
4.96
|
7.87
|KM-21-38
|
406.5
|
407.8
|
1.4
|
0.60
|
1.08
|
9.41
|
4.0
|
0.25
|
4.96
|
8.13
|
12.90
|
4.42
|
7.24
|
11.49
|
345
|KM-21-38
|
467.4
|
476.1
|
8.7
|
0.09
|
1.73
|
3.87
|
61.1
|
1.22
|
3.38
|
5.55
|
8.80
|
2.78
|
4.56
|
7.23
|
370
|including
|
470.0
|
475.2
|
5.2
|
0.12
|
2.44
|
5.68
|
87.5
|
1.79
|
4.88
|
8.01
|
12.71
|
4.02
|
6.59
|
10.46
|KM-21-40
|
589.8
|
613.8
|
24.0
|
4.98
|
0.61
|
0.98
|
23.4
|
0.45
|
6.01
|
9.86
|
15.65
|
5.46
|
8.95
|
14.21
|
550
|including
|
589.8
|
597.9
|
8.1
|
7.63
|
0.43
|
0.39
|
27.1
|
0.17
|
8.30
|
13.60
|
21.58
|
7.61
|
12.47
|
19.78
|KM-21-40
|
627.9
|
680.8
|
52.9
|
0.47
|
2.91
|
3.40
|
35.7
|
0.40
|
3.93
|
6.44
|
10.22
|
3.17
|
5.20
|
8.25
|
590
|including
|
641.1
|
648.3
|
7.2
|
1.15
|
7.66
|
8.27
|
88.5
|
0.92
|
9.90
|
16.23
|
25.76
|
7.95
|
13.03
|
20.68
|including
|
670.3
|
674.1
|
3.8
|
1.53
|
10.89
|
9.47
|
24.6
|
0.61
|
12.15
|
19.91
|
31.59
|
9.69
|
15.88
|
25.19
|KM-21-41
|
462.6
|
559.3
|
96.7
|
1.04
|
1.54
|
2.66
|
40.8
|
0.35
|
3.41
|
5.59
|
8.86
|
2.87
|
4.71
|
7.47
|
420
|including
|
503.2
|
514.2
|
11.0
|
0.99
|
5.34
|
8.17
|
106.3
|
1.63
|
8.59
|
14.08
|
22.35
|
7.02
|
11.51
|
18.26
|including
|
546.7
|
558.1
|
11.4
|
5.86
|
5.83
|
3.24
|
185.4
|
0.04
|
12.14
|
19.90
|
31.58
|
10.15
|
16.64
|
26.40
|including
|
553.1
|
556.9
|
3.8
|
7.11
|
9.55
|
5.70
|
505.8
|
0.09
|
19.16
|
31.41
|
49.84
|
15.62
|
25.59
|
40.62
|KM-21-42
|
803.5
|
810.3
|
6.9
|
0.05
|
1.60
|
1.58
|
64.3
|
0.35
|
2.22
|
3.64
|
5.78
|
1.73
|
2.83
|
4.49
|
800
|KM-21-42
|
835.5
|
839.7
|
4.3
|
0.63
|
2.46
|
2.15
|
21.7
|
0.21
|
3.18
|
5.20
|
8.26
|
2.56
|
4.20
|
6.67
|
816
|KM-21-42
|
853.7
|
854.7
|
0.9
|
0.11
|
1.63
|
2.88
|
28.0
|
0.40
|
2.52
|
4.13
|
6.55
|
2.05
|
3.37
|
5.34
|
846
|KM-21-42A
|
786.7
|
787.6
|
0.9
|
0.03
|
3.61
|
2.18
|
17.0
|
0.70
|
3.36
|
5.51
|
8.74
|
2.58
|
4.22
|
6.70
|
781
|KM-21-42A
|
805.4
|
811.1
|
5.6
|
6.17
|
0.92
|
0.18
|
39.5
|
0.01
|
7.12
|
11.68
|
18.53
|
6.43
|
10.54
|
16.72
|
802
|including
|
807.0
|
808.9
|
2.0
|
10.72
|
0.87
|
0.11
|
61.8
|
0.00
|
11.79
|
19.32
|
30.66
|
10.74
|
17.60
|
27.93
|KM-21-42A
|
840.9
|
877.2
|
36.3
|
0.55
|
0.62
|
1.35
|
10.7
|
0.13
|
1.56
|
2.56
|
4.06
|
1.34
|
2.20
|
3.49
|
848
|KM-21-42B
|
808.0
|
811.2
|
3.2
|
0.29
|
2.06
|
5.77
|
63.0
|
0.94
|
4.47
|
7.33
|
11.63
|
3.74
|
6.13
|
9.72
|
790
|KM-21-42B
|
816.9
|
819.9
|
3.0
|
2.31
|
0.66
|
1.23
|
16.0
|
0.15
|
3.35
|
5.49
|
8.71
|
2.99
|
4.90
|
7.77
|
810
|KM-21-42B
|
835.5
|
840.8
|
5.3
|
0.02
|
0.73
|
2.93
|
13.5
|
0.24
|
1.75
|
2.87
|
4.56
|
1.49
|
2.45
|
3.88
|
828
|KM-21-42C
|
849.2
|
877.4
|
28.2
|
3.81
|
0.47
|
0.29
|
12.5
|
0.09
|
4.32
|
7.08
|
11.24
|
3.93
|
6.44
|
10.23
|
850
|including
|
849.2
|
854.7
|
5.5
|
14.57
|
0.66
|
0.16
|
37.5
|
0.03
|
15.34
|
25.14
|
39.89
|
14.11
|
23.12
|
36.70
|including
|
863.8
|
869.4
|
5.6
|
2.29
|
1.17
|
0.59
|
13.1
|
0.25
|
3.39
|
5.55
|
8.81
|
2.96
|
4.85
|
7.70
|including
|
874.8
|
877.4
|
2.6
|
2.83
|
0.26
|
0.03
|
7.2
|
0.01
|
3.06
|
5.02
|
7.96
|
2.80
|
4.59
|
7.28
|KM-21-42C
|
886.1
|
889.1
|
3.0
|
0.87
|
0.88
|
0.50
|
5.2
|
0.05
|
1.65
|
2.71
|
4.30
|
1.40
|
2.30
|
3.65
|
855
|KM-21-43
|
583.7
|
607.1
|
23.4
|
0.39
|
0.25
|
3.68
|
3.1
|
0.02
|
1.98
|
3.25
|
5.15
|
1.79
|
2.93
|
4.65
|
586
|including
|
598.9
|
599.8
|
0.9
|
0.50
|
0.18
|
11.30
|
3.0
|
0.03
|
4.99
|
8.17
|
12.97
|
4.56
|
7.48
|
11.87
|KM-21-43
|
616.0
|
633.1
|
17.1
|
1.81
|
0.17
|
0.14
|
8.2
|
0.03
|
2.04
|
3.34
|
5.31
|
1.86
|
3.05
|
4.84
|
616
|including
|
631.2
|
633.1
|
1.8
|
6.30
|
0.61
|
0.09
|
25.0
|
0.01
|
6.91
|
11.32
|
17.97
|
6.30
|
10.32
|
16.38
|KM-21-44
|
353.4
|
377.3
|
23.9
|
0.34
|
0.97
|
2.52
|
18.3
|
0.33
|
2.12
|
3.47
|
5.50
|
1.79
|
2.93
|
4.65
|
185
|including
|
354.0
|
356.6
|
2.6
|
0.23
|
2.14
|
7.97
|
38.9
|
0.68
|
5.06
|
8.29
|
13.15
|
4.30
|
7.05
|
11.19
|KM-21-45
|
459.6
|
463.0
|
3.4
|
0.32
|
0.62
|
6.63
|
82.3
|
0.87
|
4.10
|
6.71
|
10.65
|
3.55
|
5.82
|
9.24
|
459
|including
|
461.2
|
462.1
|
0.9
|
0.15
|
1.23
|
16.90
|
182.0
|
2.50
|
9.39
|
15.38
|
24.41
|
8.17
|
13.39
|
21.26
|KM-21-46
|
350.4
|
362.9
|
12.4
|
0.66
|
2.61
|
3.69
|
40.6
|
0.39
|
4.08
|
6.69
|
10.61
|
3.34
|
5.48
|
8.70
|
157
|including
|
350.4
|
353.3
|
2.8
|
0.77
|
5.19
|
6.83
|
107.0
|
0.72
|
7.58
|
12.42
|
19.70
|
6.11
|
10.01
|
15.88
|KM-21-47
|
433.9
|
435.9
|
2.0
|
0.16
|
1.88
|
9.28
|
138.7
|
2.17
|
6.46
|
10.58
|
16.79
|
5.46
|
8.95
|
14.20
|
432
|KM-21-48
|
605.2
|
610.7
|
5.5
|
3.54
|
0.45
|
0.19
|
12.7
|
0.05
|
4.00
|
6.55
|
10.40
|
3.63
|
5.95
|
9.45
|
606
|KM-21-48
|
630.3
|
634.6
|
4.3
|
1.11
|
0.34
|
0.69
|
12.7
|
0.11
|
1.71
|
2.80
|
4.45
|
1.52
|
2.49
|
3.95
|
631
|KM-21-48
|
685.5
|
696.8
|
11.3
|
0.98
|
0.05
|
0.06
|
4.2
|
0.02
|
1.07
|
1.75
|
2.77
|
0.98
|
1.60
|
2.54
|
686
|KM-21-48
|
715.1
|
718.4
|
3.4
|
2.08
|
0.04
|
0.03
|
4.3
|
0.01
|
2.15
|
3.52
|
5.59
|
1.98
|
3.25
|
5.16
|
716
|KM-21-48
|
723.0
|
724.5
|
1.5
|
1.54
|
0.07
|
0.06
|
4.0
|
0.02
|
1.64
|
2.68
|
4.26
|
1.51
|
2.47
|
3.92
|
724
|KM-21-48
|
735.5
|
743.6
|
8.1
|
0.34
|
0.60
|
1.52
|
9.2
|
0.07
|
1.38
|
2.26
|
3.59
|
1.18
|
1.93
|
3.06
|
737
|KM-21-48A
|
538.0
|
539.5
|
1.5
|
0.31
|
1.17
|
2.79
|
29.0
|
0.52
|
2.44
|
4.01
|
6.36
|
2.05
|
3.35
|
5.32
|
538
|KM-21-48A
|
687.9
|
696.9
|
9.0
|
1.64
|
0.36
|
0.79
|
7.9
|
0.01
|
2.23
|
3.66
|
5.80
|
2.01
|
3.29
|
5.22
|
688
|including
|
687.9
|
688.8
|
0.9
|
0.15
|
1.53
|
5.35
|
5.0
|
0.01
|
3.18
|
5.21
|
8.27
|
2.71
|
4.45
|
7.06
|including
|
694.9
|
696.0
|
1.1
|
8.36
|
0.80
|
0.10
|
40.0
|
0.03
|
9.21
|
15.10
|
23.96
|
8.39
|
13.75
|
21.81
|KM-21-50
|
489.5
|
501.9
|
12.3
|
0.98
|
2.30
|
6.36
|
111.9
|
1.24
|
5.99
|
9.81
|
15.57
|
5.02
|
8.24
|
13.07
|
481
|including
|
489.5
|
493.0
|
3.4
|
2.64
|
3.59
|
9.49
|
207.7
|
1.65
|
10.49
|
17.20
|
27.30
|
8.86
|
14.52
|
23.05
|KM-21-50
|
509.0
|
562.1
|
53.1
|
0.44
|
0.84
|
1.28
|
35.8
|
0.27
|
1.79
|
2.93
|
4.65
|
1.48
|
2.42
|
3.84
|
501
|including
|
538.1
|
545.6
|
7.5
|
0.28
|
1.94
|
2.62
|
112.8
|
0.82
|
3.55
|
5.81
|
9.23
|
2.82
|
4.63
|
7.34
|KM-21-51B
|
860.5
|
870.2
|
9.8
|
3.00
|
0.13
|
0.10
|
6.5
|
0.05
|
3.18
|
5.21
|
8.27
|
2.93
|
4.80
|
7.62
|including
|
864.7
|
865.6
|
0.9
|
8.70
|
0.09
|
0.09
|
16.0
|
0.10
|
8.93
|
14.64
|
23.24
|
8.27
|
13.55
|
21.51
|KM-21-51B
|
881.5
|
884.2
|
2.7
|
0.52
|
0.22
|
0.62
|
28.3
|
0.14
|
1.15
|
1.88
|
2.98
|
0.99
|
1.61
|
2.56
|KM-21-51B
|
893.7
|
903.4
|
9.8
|
1.51
|
0.10
|
0.06
|
4.4
|
0.01
|
1.63
|
2.67
|
4.24
|
1.49
|
2.45
|
3.89
|including
|
898.2
|
899.3
|
1.1
|
6.56
|
0.11
|
0.10
|
15.0
|
0.04
|
6.79
|
11.13
|
17.67
|
6.28
|
10.29
|
16.32
|KM-21-52
|
751.5
|
758.2
|
6.7
|
1.18
|
0.66
|
0.98
|
18.2
|
0.14
|
2.14
|
3.50
|
5.56
|
1.86
|
3.05
|
4.84
|
743
|KM-21-52
|
787.5
|
789.6
|
2.1
|
0.04
|
1.27
|
1.68
|
28.5
|
0.22
|
1.73
|
2.84
|
4.50
|
1.38
|
2.25
|
3.58
|
777
|KM-21-52A
|
763.7
|
793.1
|
29.4
|
0.25
|
1.12
|
1.36
|
51.6
|
0.47
|
1.97
|
3.22
|
5.11
|
1.58
|
2.58
|
4.10
|
750
|including
|
763.7
|
764.9
|
1.2
|
0.38
|
3.01
|
8.69
|
132.0
|
1.68
|
6.97
|
11.43
|
18.13
|
5.80
|
9.50
|
15.08
|including
|
771.8
|
774.5
|
2.7
|
1.39
|
2.46
|
4.59
|
116.4
|
1.82
|
5.98
|
9.81
|
15.56
|
5.00
|
8.19
|
12.99
|including
|
781.5
|
787.6
|
6.1
|
0.31
|
2.63
|
1.64
|
119.5
|
0.65
|
3.64
|
5.97
|
9.47
|
2.81
|
4.60
|
7.30
|KM-21-52A
|
801.3
|
802.5
|
1.2
|
0.42
|
0.90
|
1.29
|
82.0
|
0.17
|
2.15
|
3.52
|
5.59
|
1.73
|
2.83
|
4.50
|
789
|KM-21-52A
|
818.8
|
820.2
|
1.4
|
0.39
|
1.62
|
1.29
|
188.0
|
0.36
|
3.45
|
5.65
|
8.96
|
2.66
|
4.35
|
6.91
|
805
|KM-21-52A
|
831.2
|
852.4
|
21.2
|
0.05
|
0.91
|
0.80
|
27.2
|
0.29
|
1.19
|
1.95
|
3.10
|
0.93
|
1.52
|
2.42
|
817
|including
|
837.0
|
841.6
|
4.6
|
0.03
|
2.16
|
1.34
|
69.0
|
0.79
|
2.59
|
4.24
|
6.73
|
1.98
|
3.24
|
5.14
|KM-21-55
|
302.7
|
308.5
|
5.8
|
0.66
|
0.44
|
0.53
|
15.8
|
0.10
|
1.28
|
2.10
|
3.33
|
1.10
|
1.80
|
2.86
|
153
|KM-21-56
|
434.6
|
435.9
|
1.2
|
1.53
|
0.39
|
0.13
|
19.0
|
0.01
|
1.97
|
3.23
|
5.12
|
1.75
|
2.86
|
4.54
|
403
|KM-21-56
|
499.1
|
501.5
|
2.4
|
1.53
|
0.18
|
7.15
|
6.4
|
0.02
|
4.45
|
7.29
|
11.57
|
4.07
|
6.68
|
10.59
|
456
|including
|
499.1
|
500.2
|
1.1
|
1.97
|
0.31
|
14.55
|
7.0
|
0.02
|
7.81
|
12.81
|
20.33
|
7.16
|
11.73
|
18.61
|KM-21-56
|
524.0
|
525.0
|
1.1
|
0.97
|
0.12
|
0.07
|
5.0
|
0.03
|
1.12
|
1.83
|
2.91
|
1.01
|
1.66
|
2.64
|
480
|KM-21-56
|
558.2
|
563.6
|
5.3
|
0.82
|
0.99
|
3.09
|
27.0
|
0.06
|
2.84
|
4.65
|
7.38
|
2.44
|
4.00
|
6.35
|
490
|KM-21-56
|
577.0
|
578.2
|
1.2
|
0.02
|
1.66
|
0.47
|
5.0
|
0.02
|
1.26
|
2.06
|
3.27
|
0.92
|
1.52
|
2.41
|
500
|KM-21-57
|
776.5
|
784.3
|
7.8
|
0.26
|
2.30
|
2.59
|
57.9
|
0.68
|
3.27
|
5.36
|
8.51
|
2.61
|
4.28
|
6.79
|including
|
777.8
|
778.8
|
0.9
|
0.25
|
6.62
|
11.45
|
105.0
|
3.33
|
10.26
|
16.81
|
26.68
|
8.37
|
13.72
|
21.77
|KM-21-57
|
819.9
|
835.5
|
15.5
|
1.29
|
2.17
|
2.58
|
90.9
|
0.27
|
4.39
|
7.19
|
11.41
|
3.61
|
5.92
|
9.40
|
780
|including
|
824.0
|
827.5
|
3.5
|
3.69
|
4.67
|
3.81
|
228.5
|
0.29
|
9.88
|
16.19
|
25.69
|
8.13
|
13.33
|
21.15
|KM-21-57
|
852.5
|
853.6
|
1.1
|
0.30
|
3.10
|
2.33
|
92.0
|
0.57
|
3.94
|
6.46
|
10.25
|
3.06
|
5.02
|
7.97
|
820
|KM-21-57A
|
728.6
|
735.5
|
6.9
|
2.49
|
1.04
|
0.57
|
6.6
|
0.02
|
3.40
|
5.57
|
8.84
|
3.00
|
4.92
|
7.81
|
719
|KM-21-57A
|
759.6
|
821.4
|
61.9
|
1.08
|
2.60
|
3.73
|
32.0
|
0.50
|
4.46
|
7.31
|
11.60
|
3.71
|
6.08
|
9.65
|
745
|including
|
762.3
|
783.3
|
21.0
|
0.42
|
6.78
|
9.49
|
67.9
|
0.49
|
8.84
|
14.50
|
23.00
|
7.12
|
11.67
|
18.52
|KM-22-57B
|
736.7
|
862.0
|
125.3
|
2.40
|
0.90
|
1.29
|
18.7
|
0.13
|
3.62
|
5.93
|
9.42
|
3.20
|
5.25
|
8.33
|
728
|including
|
739.7
|
741.6
|
1.8
|
9.42
|
2.37
|
0.32
|
8.5
|
0.03
|
11.06
|
18.12
|
28.76
|
9.93
|
16.28
|
25.84
|including
|
798.3
|
805.6
|
7.3
|
6.35
|
0.81
|
3.76
|
19.5
|
0.14
|
8.47
|
13.89
|
22.04
|
7.72
|
12.65
|
20.08
|KM-22-60
|
554.7
|
648.0
|
93.3
|
1.36
|
5.65
|
3.25
|
32.6
|
0.34
|
6.39
|
10.47
|
16.62
|
5.08
|
8.32
|
13.21
|
557
|including
|
591.6
|
597.7
|
6.1
|
0.58
|
5.62
|
12.00
|
56.3
|
1.40
|
9.37
|
15.37
|
24.38
|
7.78
|
12.75
|
20.24
|including
|
627.0
|
644.5
|
17.5
|
5.22
|
25.37
|
4.71
|
100.6
|
0.59
|
23.44
|
38.42
|
60.98
|
18.05
|
29.59
|
46.95
|including
|
634.3
|
635.5
|
1.2
|
5.63
|
273.00
|
0.18
|
715.0
|
0.28
|
177.99
|
291.74
|
462.98
|
126.03
|
206.57
|
327.82
The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 99% of reported core width, with an average of 76%. (2) Assumptions used in USD for the copper and gold Metal Equivalent calculations were metal prices of $4.63/lb Copper, $1937/oz Gold, $25/oz Silver, $1.78/lb Zinc, and $1.02/lb Pb. Assumed metal recoveries (rec.), based on a preliminary review of historic data by SRK and ProcessIQ2, were 93% for copper, 92% for zinc, 90% for lead, 72% silver, and 70% for gold. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) (93% rec.) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.61)(72% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0079)(72% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.3844)(93% rec.) +(Lead (%) x 0.2203)(93% rec.). The following equation was used to calculate gold equivalence: AuEq = Gold (g/t)(72% rec.) + (Copper (%) x 1.638)(93% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.01291)(72% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.6299)(93% rec.) +(Lead (%) x 0.3609)(93% rec.). Analyzed Metal Equivalent calculations are reported for illustrative purposes only. The metal chosen for reporting on an equivalent basis is the one that contributes the most dollar value after accounting for assumed recoveries.
Table 3. Results of Phase 1 Drill Program at Kay Mine, Yavapai County, Arizona. The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 99% of reported core width, with an average of 80%.
|Analyzed Grade
|Analyzed Metal Equivalent
|Hole ID
|From m
|To m
|Length m
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Zn %
|Ag g/t
|Pb %
|Cu eq %
|Au eq g/t
|Zn eq%
|KM-20-01
|
275.8
|
281.5
|
5.6
|
0.57
|
0.48
|
1.20
|
11.6
|
0.18
|
1.70
|
1.61
|
4.51
|including
|
275.8
|
276.5
|
0.6
|
0.50
|
1.22
|
5.04
|
32.0
|
0.73
|
4.23
|
4.01
|
11.22
|including
|
279.8
|
281.5
|
1.6
|
1.21
|
0.98
|
1.49
|
22.6
|
0.23
|
3.10
|
2.94
|
8.22
|KM-20-02
|
297.8
|
300.8
|
3.0
|
0.77
|
0.20
|
0.04
|
1.4
|
0.01
|
1.01
|
0.96
|
2.69
|KM-20-03
|
256.3
|
259.1
|
2.7
|
3.40
|
1.01
|
0.65
|
69.6
|
0.09
|
5.41
|
5.13
|
14.35
|including
|
256.3
|
257.3
|
0.9
|
7.42
|
1.79
|
1.11
|
56.0
|
0.17
|
10.32
|
9.78
|
27.37
|KM-20-03
|
292.2
|
292.6
|
0.5
|
2.43
|
0.19
|
0.15
|
2.0
|
0.04
|
2.72
|
2.57
|
7.20
|KM-20-03
|
295.4
|
295.8
|
0.5
|
1.35
|
0.80
|
0.91
|
6.0
|
0.06
|
2.61
|
2.47
|
6.92
|KM-20-03A
|
252.4
|
256.9
|
4.6
|
3.70
|
2.55
|
0.27
|
35.6
|
0.03
|
6.85
|
6.49
|
18.15
|including
|
252.4
|
253.1
|
0.8
|
9.74
|
6.34
|
0.40
|
164.0
|
0.11
|
18.19
|
17.24
|
48.23
|KM-20-05
|
266.6
|
269.0
|
2.4
|
6.47
|
1.94
|
0.57
|
43.3
|
0.14
|
9.19
|
8.71
|
24.37
|including
|
266.6
|
267.8
|
1.2
|
10.60
|
2.21
|
1.05
|
50.0
|
0.26
|
13.89
|
13.16
|
36.83
|KM-20-06
|
267.9
|
281.5
|
13.5
|
1.02
|
0.85
|
1.23
|
45.6
|
0.30
|
2.92
|
2.77
|
7.75
|including
|
267.9
|
268.4
|
0.5
|
1.54
|
2.20
|
6.10
|
31.0
|
0.81
|
6.73
|
6.38
|
17.85
|including
|
276.6
|
281.5
|
4.9
|
1.86
|
0.87
|
1.96
|
92.1
|
0.42
|
4.54
|
4.30
|
12.04
|including
|
280.0
|
281.0
|
1.1
|
3.22
|
1.03
|
0.64
|
340.0
|
0.04
|
7.82
|
7.41
|
20.74
|KM-20-09
|
588.1
|
588.4
|
0.3
|
0.91
|
1.74
|
1.86
|
15.0
|
0.40
|
3.72
|
3.52
|
9.86
|KM-20-09
|
613.4
|
614.1
|
0.7
|
0.90
|
1.81
|
1.04
|
10.0
|
0.08
|
3.32
|
3.15
|
8.81
|KM-20-09
|
614.6
|
614.9
|
0.3
|
2.64
|
0.36
|
0.98
|
19.0
|
0.10
|
3.60
|
3.41
|
9.54
|KM-20-09
|
632.8
|
638.9
|
6.1
|
0.12
|
4.18
|
8.02
|
41.7
|
0.82
|
8.23
|
7.80
|
21.83
|including
|
633.6
|
637.9
|
4.4
|
0.15
|
5.46
|
9.06
|
33.1
|
0.50
|
9.81
|
9.29
|
26.00
|including
|
636.9
|
637.9
|
1.1
|
0.17
|
9.77
|
14.65
|
68.0
|
0.78
|
16.92
|
16.03
|
44.86
|KM-20-10
|
563.6
|
568.5
|
4.9
|
2.39
|
2.16
|
3.27
|
24.9
|
0.31
|
6.24
|
5.92
|
16.55
|including
|
563.6
|
566.6
|
3.0
|
3.66
|
2.42
|
3.16
|
28.2
|
0.32
|
7.78
|
7.38
|
20.64
|including
|
567.2
|
568.5
|
1.2
|
0.33
|
2.52
|
5.10
|
28.4
|
0.43
|
5.33
|
5.05
|
14.12
|KM-20-10
|
574.2
|
574.9
|
0.6
|
0.12
|
4.33
|
11.30
|
113.0
|
0.16
|
10.09
|
9.56
|
26.75
|KM-20-10
|
577.7
|
579.3
|
1.6
|
0.03
|
0.70
|
4.38
|
45.9
|
0.68
|
3.09
|
2.93
|
8.20
|KM-20-10
|
582.3
|
583.1
|
0.8
|
0.03
|
0.42
|
2.90
|
51.0
|
1.07
|
2.42
|
2.29
|
6.40
|KM-20-10A
|
521.2
|
522.5
|
1.3
|
2.13
|
1.27
|
7.46
|
51.1
|
0.91
|
7.07
|
6.70
|
18.75
|KM-20-10A
|
527.9
|
538.6
|
10.7
|
1.32
|
1.66
|
2.58
|
27.2
|
0.30
|
4.40
|
4.17
|
11.66
|including
|
527.9
|
529.4
|
1.5
|
6.69
|
0.92
|
1.62
|
30.2
|
0.07
|
8.59
|
8.14
|
22.77
|including
|
532.2
|
535.3
|
3.1
|
0.72
|
1.75
|
2.99
|
34.3
|
0.42
|
4.17
|
3.95
|
11.07
|including
|
537.2
|
538.6
|
1.4
|
0.16
|
7.29
|
9.06
|
79.2
|
0.60
|
12.24
|
11.60
|
32.44
|KM-20-10B
|
503.0
|
530.7
|
27.6
|
0.87
|
0.97
|
1.76
|
21.3
|
0.32
|
2.87
|
2.72
|
7.61
|including
|
503.0
|
509.6
|
6.6
|
1.78
|
1.55
|
2.55
|
29.8
|
0.37
|
4.79
|
4.54
|
12.70
|including
|
513.9
|
518.3
|
4.4
|
1.08
|
1.89
|
4.05
|
47.4
|
0.68
|
5.29
|
5.01
|
14.02
|including
|
527.2
|
530.7
|
3.5
|
1.91
|
2.32
|
3.93
|
52.9
|
0.99
|
6.68
|
6.33
|
17.72
|KM-20-10C
|
523.9
|
530.7
|
6.8
|
0.58
|
3.32
|
5.84
|
102.0
|
1.15
|
7.65
|
7.25
|
20.28
|including
|
523.9
|
528.2
|
4.3
|
0.88
|
4.89
|
7.61
|
125.2
|
1.45
|
10.60
|
10.05
|
28.11
|including
|
525.6
|
526.4
|
0.8
|
0.52
|
16.65
|
21.40
|
214.0
|
2.76
|
29.15
|
27.62
|
77.29
|KM-20-11
|
554.1
|
556.9
|
2.7
|
4.14
|
2.83
|
3.56
|
70.0
|
0.28
|
9.23
|
8.75
|
24.48
|KM-20-12
|
371.9
|
376.7
|
4.9
|
3.99
|
0.37
|
0.62
|
12.4
|
0.07
|
4.76
|
4.51
|
12.61
|including
|
371.9
|
373.7
|
1.9
|
8.49
|
0.67
|
1.53
|
28.0
|
0.16
|
10.10
|
9.57
|
26.77
|KM-20-12
|
379.5
|
405.4
|
25.9
|
0.73
|
0.08
|
0.08
|
2.3
|
0.01
|
0.87
|
0.82
|
2.30
|KM-20-13
|
443.6
|
486.8
|
43.1
|
1.68
|
1.26
|
1.67
|
23.3
|
0.24
|
3.94
|
3.73
|
10.45
|including
|
444.4
|
459.6
|
15.2
|
3.42
|
1.80
|
2.36
|
38.5
|
0.39
|
6.71
|
6.36
|
17.80
|including
|
444.4
|
447.1
|
2.7
|
1.02
|
3.74
|
10.64
|
55.0
|
1.88
|
10.14
|
9.61
|
26.89
|including
|
451.4
|
455.8
|
4.4
|
8.41
|
1.18
|
0.16
|
65.3
|
0.02
|
10.34
|
9.80
|
27.42
|KM-20-14
|
421.7
|
461.6
|
39.9
|
1.47
|
1.00
|
1.67
|
18.4
|
0.19
|
3.40
|
3.22
|
9.00
|including
|
426.3
|
429.8
|
3.5
|
9.56
|
1.28
|
0.95
|
30.0
|
0.07
|
11.58
|
10.98
|
30.71
|including
|
457.2
|
460.7
|
3.5
|
0.36
|
2.58
|
8.33
|
26.3
|
0.38
|
6.61
|
6.26
|
17.52
|KM-20-14A
|
404.6
|
409.0
|
4.4
|
1.67
|
1.48
|
2.50
|
79.2
|
0.41
|
5.07
|
4.80
|
13.44
|including
|
404.6
|
406.4
|
1.7
|
4.08
|
2.46
|
5.02
|
173.6
|
0.53
|
10.41
|
9.87
|
27.61
|KM-20-14A
|
421.0
|
443.5
|
22.5
|
0.86
|
0.72
|
1.51
|
15.9
|
0.18
|
2.41
|
2.28
|
6.38
|including
|
421.0
|
421.8
|
0.8
|
9.81
|
2.91
|
1.69
|
45.0
|
0.19
|
14.01
|
13.28
|
37.15
|including
|
421.0
|
425.0
|
4.1
|
3.23
|
1.14
|
1.30
|
21.4
|
0.14
|
5.17
|
4.90
|
13.71
|KM-20-15
|
506.8
|
510.1
|
3.3
|
0.05
|
0.33
|
3.73
|
192.0
|
1.75
|
4.24
|
4.02
|
11.25
|KM-20-16
|
480.4
|
518.8
|
38.4
|
0.85
|
0.81
|
2.24
|
24.3
|
0.25
|
2.87
|
2.72
|
7.61
|including
|
480.4
|
492.9
|
12.5
|
1.63
|
1.98
|
4.23
|
48.5
|
0.50
|
5.95
|
5.64
|
15.78
|including
|
480.4
|
483.4
|
3.0
|
2.40
|
4.74
|
7.49
|
77.9
|
0.91
|
11.29
|
10.70
|
29.93
|including
|
489.8
|
492.9
|
3.0
|
3.61
|
2.59
|
6.90
|
100.7
|
0.92
|
10.22
|
9.68
|
27.10
Table 4. Locations of Phase 1 and 2 Program drill holes completed at Kay Mine, Arizona
|Hole ID
|Phase
|Drill
Pad
|Zone
|Collar East
WGS84
|Collar
North
WGS84
|Collar Elev
m
|Collar
Az
|Collar
Dip
|Total
Depth
m
|Distance
Drilled
Below
Wedge m
|KM-20-01
|
1
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
78
|
-48
|
335
|
335
|KM-20-02
|
1
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
75
|
-50
|
304
|
304
|KM-20-03
|
1
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
72
|
-43.3
|
366
|
366
|KM-20-03A
|
1
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
72
|
-43.3
|
321
|
177
|KM-20-04
|
1
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
65.1
|
-47.5
|
354
|
354
|KM-20-05
|
1
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
73.3
|
-47.2
|
349
|
349
|KM-20-06
|
1
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
81.3
|
-48.3
|
317
|
317
|KM-20-07
|
1
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
85.6
|
-47.6
|
308
|
308
|KM-20-08
|
1
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
91.1
|
-77.1
|
36
|
36
|KM-20-09
|
1
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
92.1
|
-77
|
671
|
671
|KM-20-10
|
1
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
96.3
|
-72.2
|
645
|
645
|KM-20-10A
|
1
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
96.3
|
-72.2
|
600
|
297
|KM-20-10B
|
1
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
96.3
|
-72.2
|
555
|
258
|KM-20-10C
|
1
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
96.3
|
-72.2
|
560
|
277
|KM-20-11
|
1
|Pad 3
|North
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
57.3
|
-67.5
|
653
|
653
|KM-20-12
|
1
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
95.7
|
-70.8
|
583
|
583
|KM-20-13
|
1
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
124
|
-66.5
|
524
|
524
|KM-20-14
|
1
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
133.6
|
-66
|
550
|
550
|KM-20-14A
|
1
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
133.6
|
-66
|
549
|
263
|KM-20-15
|
1
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
106.7
|
-66.8
|
572
|
572
|KM-20-16
|
1
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
91.5
|
-68.9
|
581
|
581
|KM-21-17
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
90.5
|
-59.5
|
892
|
892
|KM-21-18
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
89.8
|
-55
|
518
|
518
|KM-21-18A
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
89.8
|
-55
|
472
|
236
|KM-21-19
|
2
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
59.3
|
-69.5
|
482
|
482
|KM-21-20
|
2
|Pad 2
|North
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
53.7
|
-67.3
|
553
|
553
|KM-21-21
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
126
|
-70
|
561
|
561
|KM-21-21A
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
126
|
-70
|
556
|
315
|KM-21-22
|
2
|Pad 3
|Grav
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
33
|
-63
|
725
|
725
|KM-21-22A
|
2
|Pad 3
|Grav
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
33
|
-63
|
694
|
419
|KM-21-23
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
114.2
|
-66.3
|
528
|
528
|KM-21-24
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
119
|
-75.1
|
623
|
623
|KM-21-25
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
80
|
-77.4
|
775
|
775
|KM-21-25A
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
80
|
-77.4
|
746
|
263
|KM-21-25B
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
80
|
-77.4
|
738
|
404
|KM-21-26
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
118.2
|
-79.3
|
616
|
616
|KM-21-27
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
90.4
|
-86.7
|
859
|
859
|KM-21-27A
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
90.4
|
-86.7
|
817
|
391
|KM-21-27B
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
90.4
|
-86.7
|
823
|
427
|KM-21-28
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
86.7
|
-70.5
|
774
|
774
|KM-21-29
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
108.5
|
-54
|
489
|
489
|KM-21-30
|
2
|Pad 4
|Far North
|
392733
|
3769870
|
630
|
71.4
|
-53
|
539
|
539
|KM-21-31
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
115
|
-62
|
618
|
618
|KM-21-32
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
115
|
-45.6
|
496
|
496
|KM-21-33
|
2
|Pad 4
|Far North
|
392733
|
3769870
|
630
|
106.5
|
-53
|
458
|
458
|KM-21-34
|
2
|Pad 1
|North
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
81
|
-59
|
430
|
430
|KM-21-35
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
102.5
|
-78.5
|
716
|
716
|KM-21-36
|
2
|Pad 4
|Far North
|
392733
|
3769870
|
630
|
132
|
-50
|
350
|
350
|KM-21-37
|
2
|Pad 4
|Far North
|
392733
|
3769870
|
630
|
20
|
-75
|
490
|
490
|KM-21-38
|
2
|Pad 1
|N&S
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
109.2
|
-71.8
|
554
|
554
|KM-21-39
|
2
|Pad 4
|Far North
|
392733
|
3769870
|
630
|
355
|
-71
|
427
|
427
|KM-21-40
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
72.5
|
-80.4
|
742
|
742
|KM-21-41
|
2
|Pad 1
|N&S
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
112
|
-77
|
610
|
610
|KM-21-42
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
72.5
|
-86
|
958
|
958
|KM-21-42A
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
72.5
|
-86
|
929
|
334
|KM-21-42B
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
72.5
|
-86
|
888
|
309
|KM-21-42C
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
72.5
|
-86
|
953
|
389
|KM-21-43
|
2
|Pad 1
|N&S
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
103.5
|
-83.8
|
686
|
686
|KM-21-44
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
124
|
-42.8
|
431
|
431
|KM-21-45
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
102
|
-63.4
|
522
|
522
|KM-21-46
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
123.5
|
-45
|
412
|
412
|KM-21-47
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
97.6
|
-59.8
|
511
|
511
|KM-21-48
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
99
|
-86.5
|
784
|
784
|KM-21-48A
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
99
|
-86.5
|
740
|
435
|KM-21-49
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
73.3
|
-71
|
326
|
326
|KM-21-50
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
71.3
|
-74.3
|
636
|
636
|KM-21-51
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
20
|
-80.5
|
1017
|
1017
|KM-21-51A
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
20
|
-80.5
|
1013
|
611
|KM-21-51B
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
20
|
-80.5
|
986
|
635
|KM-21-52
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
65.2
|
-86.8
|
849
|
849
|KM-21-52A
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
65.2
|
-86.8
|
906
|
602
|KM-21-53
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
133.4
|
-45
|
582
|
582
|KM-21-54
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
127.5
|
-45
|
523
|
523
|KM-21-55
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
113
|
-45
|
479
|
479
|KM-21-56
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
106.7
|
-81
|
685
|
685
|KM-21-57
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
28
|
-85.2
|
1002
|
1002
|KM-21-57A
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
28
|
-85.2
|
857
|
308
|KM-22-57B
|
2
|Pad 2
|South
|
392638
|
3769266
|
653
|
28
|
-85.2
|
887
|
354
|KM-21-58
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
106
|
-82.8
|
759
|
759
|KM-21-58A
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
106
|
-82.8
|
680
|
315
|KM-21-58B
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
106
|
-82.8
|
708
|
403
|KM-21-59
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
70
|
-89
|
3729
|
—
|KM-22-59A
|
2
|Pad 3
|South
|
392552
|
3769328
|
638
|
70
|
-89
|
3234
|
2000
|KM-22-60
|
2
|Pad 1
|South
|
392684
|
3769388
|
643
|
105
|
-82.8
|
2330
|
—
Covid-19 Monitoring and Mitigation Procedures
The Company’s drill contractor, Boart Longyear, has instituted Covid-19 monitoring procedures for all drill crew members, including daily temperature and symptom checks. Arizona Metals Corp will be provided with daily health tracking updates for the drill crews and has also instituted its own social distancing policies and provided a guidance manual for employees at site.
About Arizona Metals Corp
Arizona Metals Corp owns 100% of the Kay Mine Property in Yavapai County, which is located on a combination of patented and BLM claims totaling 1,300 acres that are not subject to any royalties. An historic estimate by Exxon Minerals in 1982 reported a “proven and probable reserve of 6.4 million short tons at a grade of 2.2% copper, 2.8 g/t gold, 3.03% zinc, and 55 g/t silver.” (Fellows, M.L., 1982, Kay Mine massive sulfide deposit: Internal report prepared for Exxon Minerals Company, November 1982, 29 p.) The historic estimate at the Kay Mine was reported by Exxon Minerals in 1982. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a “qualified person” (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to be a current mineral resource. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.
The Kay Mine is a steeply dipping VMS deposit that has been defined from a depth of 60 m to at least 900 m. It is open for expansion on strike and at depth.
The Company also owns 100% of the Sugarloaf Peak Property, in La Paz County, which is located on 4,400 acres of BLM claims. Sugarloaf is a heap-leach, open-pit target and has a historic estimate of “100 million tons containing 1.5 million ounces gold” at a grade of 0.5 g/t (Dausinger, 1983, Westworld Resources).
The historic estimate at the Sugarloaf Peak Property was reported by Westworld Resources in 1983. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a qualified person before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to a current mineral resource. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.
Qualified Person and Quality Assurance/Quality Control
All of Arizona Metals’ drill sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality assurance/quality control (“QA/QC”) protocol which includes the insertion of blind standard reference materials and blanks at regular intervals. Logging and sampling were completed at Arizona Metals’ core handling facilities located in Anthem and Black Canyon City, Arizona. Drill core was diamond sawn on site and half drill-core samples were securely transported to ALS Laboratories’ (“ALS”) sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona. Sample pulps were sent to ALS’s labs in Vancouver, Canada, for analysis.
Gold content was determined by fire assay of a 30-gram charge with ICP finish (ALS method Au-AA23). Silver and 32 other elements were analyzed by ICP methods with four-acid digestion (ALS method ME-ICP61a). Over-limit samples for Au, Ag, Cu, and Zn were determined by ore-grade analyses Au-GRA21, Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62, and Zn-OG62, respectively.
ALS Laboratories is independent of Arizona Metals Corp. and its Vancouver facility is ISO 17025 accredited. ALS also performed its own internal QA/QC procedures to assure the accuracy and integrity of results. Parameters for ALS’ internal and Arizona Metals’ external blind quality control samples were acceptable for the samples analyzed. Arizona Metals is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.
The qualified person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release is David Smith, CPG, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has reviewed and approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Smith is the Vice-President, Exploration of the Company. Mr. Smith supervised the drill program and verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and QA/QC data, underlying the technical information in this news release, including reviewing the reports of ALS, methodologies, results, and all procedures undertaken for quality assurance and quality control in a manner consistent with industry practice, and all matters were consistent and accurate according to his professional judgement. There were no limitations on the verification process.
1 SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., March 2022, Updated Metallurgical Review, Kay Mine, Arizona. Report 3CA061.004
2 SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., March 2022, Updated Metallurgical Review, Kay Mine, Arizona. Report 3CA061.004