Wolfden drills 496 g/t AgEq over 5.3 metres at California Lake, New Brunswick

Wolfden Resources Corp. [WLF-TSXV; WLFFF-OTC] reported exploration results from its fall exploration program at its California Lake project in New Brunswick. Drilling included nine holes in some 1,368 metres across five target areas.

The objective of the program was to test new drill targets and the potential to expand a couple of known silver-gold zones. This work discovered and confirmed the presence of five silver-gold-base metal zones and suggests the potential to add to them. The company holds the mineral rights to a land package of 127 km2 in this portion of the Bathurst Greenstone Belt in New Brunswick.

Highlights include 496 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) over 5.3 metres from 47.7 metres in hole CL-21-01. Hole CL-21-02 returned 866 g/t AgEq over 2.0 metres from 108 metres. Hole CL-21-04 returned 160 g/t AgEq over 3.1 metres from 95.8 metres. Hole W-21-01 returned 563.2 g/t AgEq over 0.5 metres from 21.5 metres.

Wolfden is targeting large scale, breccia-type, epithermal silver-gold-base metal deposits in New Brunswick (and Maine). The California Lake deposit is the largest of its kind discovered to date in the province and is comprised of more than seven northeast-trending mineralized structures that have been traced for 1,000 metres along strike and to 150 metres depth. The deposit is open along strike and to depth and is situated at the southwest end of a 17-kilometre trend of epithermal-style precious and base metal mineralization.

Don Dudek, VP Exploration, said, “The high silver equivalent grades within the 17-kilometre trend are quite compelling and with more than five untested kilometre-long soil anomalies, there remains the potential to discover additional mineralized zones and preferably the centre of gravity of the epithermal systems. The next program will include trenching and drilling of these targets and to consider the open-pit potential of the combined near surface mineralization.”

Wolfden is an exploration and development company focused on high-margin metallic mineral deposits including base, precious and strategic metals. Its wholly-owned Pickett Mountain Project in Maine is one of the highest-grade polymetallic projects in North America (Zn, Pb, Cu, Ag, Au) and its two nickel sulphide deposits in Manitoba represent significant development projects with the potential to support the growing battery and EV markets.

