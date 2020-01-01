Atico drills more high-grade gold at La Plata, Ecuador

Share this article















Atico Mining Corp. [ATY-TSXV; ATCMF-OTC] has reported additional high-grade drill results from its 10,000-metre drilling program on the La Plata property in Ecuador. Today’s results are from three holes completed in the South block as the drill program continues to confirm and expand the La Plata mineralized footprint with bonanza grades gold and copper intercepts encountered within larger massive sulfides lenses.

Highlights:

Hole CMLP-20-104 intersected 8.25 metres grading 14.60 g/t gold, 303.37 g/t silver, 0.34% copper and 2.10% zinc, including 2.80 metres of 21.40 g/t gold, 421.88 g/t silver, 0.36% copper and 0.70% zinc.

Hole CMLP-20-106 drilled 3.11 metres of 16.55 g/t gold, 156.95 g/t silver, 10.67% copper and 7.64% zinc, including 1.31 metres of 32.90 g/t gold, 237.00 g/t silver, 16.25% copper and 2.16% zinc.

Hole CMLP-20-110 drilled 6.84 metres of 19.54 g/t gold, 223.98 g/t silver, 12.19% copper and 3.70% zinc, including 2.72 metres of 45.51 g/t gold, 478.86 g/t silver, 17.34% copper and 3.71% zinc.

True widths are estimated to be between 76% and 83% of the drill intercept. Refer to company press release for complete assays.

The infill and step-out drilling program has been implemented to upgrade and potentially expand resources of the La Plata project. Two drill rigs are currently active on the project with one rig currently starting to drill on the North Block in order to in-fill and potentially grow the La Plata resource.

The three diamond drill holes reported today successfully demonstrated the thickness and continuity of the La Plata VMS lenses, as well as potential expansion of the mineralized envelope of the South block.

A La Plata independent NI-43-101 PEA dated March 30, 2019 reports La Plata Inferred Resources at 1.9 million tonnes averaging 4.1 g/t gold, 49.4g/t silver, 3.3% copper, 4.5% zinc, 0.6% lead.

Atico has a binding option agreement with a private Ecuadorean company to earn up to 75% in the La Plata Project, of which the first option to acquire the initial 60% ownership has been exercised.

