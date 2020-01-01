Montero Acquires Isabella Gold Project In Chile

19 hours ago Resource World
Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. [MON-TSXV] has signed a binding purchase and sale agreement to acquire a 100% interest in a private Chilean company which holds various mineral rights to exploration claims that make up the Isabella Gold Silver Project in Chile. Isabella’s exploration claims cover an area of 67 km2. The agreement is subject to corporate and legal process in Chile and regulatory approval.

Dr. Tony Harwood, President and CEO of Montero, commented, “Montero has secured the highly prospective Isabella Gold Silver Project in Chile where the company can utilize its gold-silver exploration, discovery and development expertise in a Tier one mining jurisdiction. The company is assessing previous exploration data with a view to carrying out a drill program in the fall of 2020.”

The Isabella Gold Silver Project is located in the Southern Coastal Range of Chile approximately 200 km south of Santiago and has excellent year-round access. The Coastal Range contains numerous gold and copper occurrences hosted within a package of intermediate intrusives, sediments and volcanics of Mesozoic age.

The Isabella region has seen little modern exploration and most occurrences remain undrilled.

The Isabella Gold Silver Project area hosts numerous structurally controlled quartz veins that have been mapped over an area of approximately 12 km long and 4 km wide. A review of field reports on mapping and sampling prepared by the previous owner indicate high gold – silver concentrations within quartz veins with values of up to 48 g/t gold and 629 g/t silver.

Prior exploration at Isabella by the previous operator includes surface mapping, rock sampling, trenching, and airborne magnetics. No drilling in the Isabella district has been carried out to date.

‘ChileCo’ was purchased for a nominal amount and by taking over the earn-in obligations of cash payments totaling US$450,000 to be made by August 2022. ‘ChileCo’ directly holds 100% of the mineral rights to 18 km2 of mineral claims and has two subsidiaries with 49 km2 under option agreements.

Montero is reviewing several drill target areas that have been identified and permitted for drilling by the previous owners in order to commence a drill program.

 


