Aurelius drills 9.6 metres of 14 g/t gold at Aureus East, Nova Scotia

Aurelius Minerals Inc. [AUL-TSXV; AURQF-OTC] has released additional assay results for the fourth and fifth underground drill holes from its Aureus East gold project located in Nova Scotia, Canada. Holes 004 and 005 were drilled from the second underground drill pad and the new high-grade gold zone (zone 9) is located 65 metres below the existing underground infrastructure. Four additional holes have intersected this zone and assays are pending. The company added an additional surface drill in late January and has completed a total of 13 holes from surface and underground, with two in progress, for approximately 5,800 metres of its 6,000-metre drill program at the Aureus East gold project.

Hole AE-20-004 intersected 10.5 metres at 11.7 g/t gold, from 63 to 73.5 metres, including 1.6 metres at 74.7 g/t gold, from 63.0 to 64.6 metres, including one metre at 118.2 g/t gold, from 63.0 to 64.0 metres; 16.5 metres at 5.8 g/t gold, from 181.3 to 197.8 metres, including 0.5 metres at 127.5 g/t gold, from 188.8 to 189.3 metres, and including 0.7 metres at 41.3 g/t gold, from 194.2 to 194.9 metres; and 2.4 metres at 6.5 g/t gold, from 281.3 to 283.7 metres.

Hole AE-20-005 intersected 9.6 metres at 14 g/t gold, from 67.9 to 77.5 metres, including 2.1 metres at 57.1 g/t gold, from 67.9 to 70.0 metres, including 0.7 metres at 182.4 g/t gold, from 67.9 to 68.6 metres.

Mark N.J. Ashcroft, PEng, President and CEO, stated: “With today’s results, we have laterally expanded the width of the zone 9 high-grade gold zone. A fan of six drill holes has encountered the zone where it was projected to occur. This zone is approximately 65 metres below the existing underground infrastructure and we have significantly increased its width, length and thickness. The drill results demonstrated the presence of veins with a homogenous distribution of coarse gold mineralization; this greatly helps in our understanding of the overall mineralization patterns and geometry of the deposit.”

The company is currently drilling its 10th hole from underground at the Aureus East exploration program. The company has completed Phase 1 drilling at Aureus West gold project and is awaiting assays before initiating a second phase.

