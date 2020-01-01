Azimut Exploration drills 18 metres of 24.04 g/t gold at Elmer property, Quebec

Share this article















Azimut Exploration Inc. [AZM-TSXV; AZMTF-OTC] continues to intersect wide, high-grade gold intervals at the Patwon discovery on the 100%-owned Elmer property in the James Bay region of northern Quebec.

The current diamond drilling program is now complete with 15,135.5 metres drilled (67 holes). Three new holes totalling 1,393 metres are reported in this press release. Ten holes totalling 2,463.5 metres were previously reported in May. Assay results are pending for the remaining 54 holes from the program (17 on Patwon and 37 on new targets).

Significant results

Hole ELM21-086 returned 24.04 g/t gold over 18.0 metres (from 254 m to 272 m), including 38.7 g/t gold over 9.0 metres, and 44.4 g/t gold over 1.0 metre (from 307.7 m to 308.8 m). Hole ELM21-073 returned 1.44 g/t gold over 66.0 metres (from 407.3 m to 473.3 m), including 3.09 g/tgoldover 10.5 metres.

These new results further confirm the robustness and strong growth potential of the Patwon gold zone. Patwon remains wide open below 450 metres, with a possible gold grade increase with depth. Azimut’s management considers Patwon to be one of the largest gold discoveries in the James Bay region since the discovery of the Eleonore deposit in 2004.

The delineation drilling at Patwon on systematic 50-metre centres is designed to expand the zone. No infill drilling is being conducted at this stage. The mineralized body is currently defined over a strike length of 500 metres and a minimum depth of 450 metres, where the mineralized system remains robust and open. The average estimated true width is about 35 metres based on previously released results from 44 drill holes. True widths can reach up to 80 metres.

The gold zone shows an impressive central core extending from surface to a minimum depth of 450 metres, with an estimated true width of 50 metres and a grade x thickness factor ranging from 50 to 412 (based on true widths). This core zone is spatially correlated with a vertically dipping felsic intrusion, indicating an excellent possibility for a kilometre-scale vertical extent of the Patwon gold zone.

The Elmer Property comprises 515 claims covering 271.3 km2 over a 35-km strike length. The property is 285 km north of the town of Matagami, 60 km east of the village of Eastmain, and 5 km west of the paved James Bay Road, a major all-season highway. The region benefits from quality infrastructure, including significant road access, a hydroelectric power grid and airports.

