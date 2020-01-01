Bam Bam Expands Majuba Hill NV Project

Share this article















Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR / OTC: NPEZF / FSE: 4NPB) (“Bam Bam” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the size of the Majuba Hill Project has been increased by almost seventy five percent. The Company has added 168 new, unpatented lode mining claims and over 600 acres of private mineral and surface rights. This new land further centralizes control of the emerging porphyry copper district under the Bam Bam umbrella.

David Greenway, President & CEO, commented: “I am pleased that we have been able to expand the Majuba Hill Project to over 13 square miles (approx. 34 square kilometers). This substantial increase to our land package continues our strategy of turning Majuba Hill into a much larger and established, district size porphyry project. The goal is to continue to step out and find the true depth and size of the deposit.”

About Majuba Hill Property

Majuba Hill is a large contiguous land position controlling the emerging Majuba Hill Copper District, located northeast of Reno, Nevada. “Majuba Hill District” is comprised of extensive mineral and surface rights held by private ownership, patented mining claims, and Federal Lode Mining claims that are 100% controlled by Bam Bam Resources Corp.

The property is easily accessed via 23 miles of well-maintained dirt roads leading from U.S. Interstate 80. Reno and Elko are the major supply centers for exploration and mining activities in Nevada. The existing highways are sufficient for transportation of exploration-size heavy equipment. Development logistics would use the 4 lane Interstate 80 highway, Union Pacific railroad tracks and adjacent power, natural gas, and fiber optic transmission lines in the rail – highway corridor.

Mining is a common occupation in the area with several small to world class mines operating in the Winnemucca – Lovelock area over the past several decades. A well-trained and experienced mining workforce pool is available in Nevada when labor and expertise are required.

The excellent location of Bam Bam’s Majuba Hill property, with already existing mining friendly infrastructure, will significantly reduce costs for exploration programs and future mining activities.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. “Buster” Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a “Qualified Person” as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43- 101”).

About Bam Bam Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR / OTC: NPEZF / FSE: 4NPB) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold project located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions and government regulations supportive of mining operations.

