Liberty Gold drills 47.4 metres of 3.32 g/t gold at Black Pine, Idaho

Liberty Gold Corp. [LGD-TSX; LGDTF-OTC] reported drill results from five large diameter core holes at its 100%-owned Carlin-style Black Pine oxide gold property in southern Idaho. An additional five holes are pending.

Highlights include 3.32 /t gold over 47.4 metres, including 12.5 g/t gold over 5.8 metres in hole LBP214C; 3.62 g/t gold over 8.1 metres and 1.27 g/t gold over 54.2 metres, including 2.51 g/t gold over 17.0 metres in LBP222C; and 1.12 g/t gold over 13.4 metres and 3.16 g/t gold over 32.0 metres in LBP207C.

The core holes will support Phase 3 metallurgical column testing over a larger area, including the CD and E historic pits, and will encompass more potential ore types than Phase 2 testing. They will also provide a valuable comparison with reverse circulation (RC) drill holes in the same areas and provide material for specific gravity testing. Included in this release are holes from the D-1 Southeast Extension and the D-2 and D-3 mineralized zones in the discovery focus area.

“We are pleased to see the outstanding results in these large-diameter core holes, including long runs of very high grades in oxide gold mineralization than can potentially be recovered using simple, low-cost, open-pit mining and heap leaching,” commented Cal Everett, President and CEO. “These holes, including two from zones of oxide gold mineralization newly identified in our 2020 drill program, will help accelerate our project into the resource and development phase by providing material for Phase 3 metallurgy and other necessary data to move forward in 2021. We look forward to releasing additional drill results, a maiden resource and our plans for 2021 in the coming months.”

Assays were also received from two RC drill holes in the D-3 Zone, including LBP211, which returned 0.76 g/t gold over 16.8 metres and 0.68 g/t gold over 10.7 metres.

RC drilling at Black Pine concluded December 17 with assays pending from 35 holes. The core drilling program, focused primarily on obtaining large-diameter core for metallurgical testing, was completed on November 7 with assays pending from five holes. Liberty Gold drilled 46,227 metres in 170 holes in 2020, including 43,875 metres of RC and 2,342 metres of core drilling.

