Bam Bam Resources discovers new copper-silver-gold zones at Majuba Hill, Nevada

Bam Bam Resources Corp. [BBR-CSE; NPEZF-OTC; 4NPB-FSE] reported that results from the 2020 reverse circulation drill program for drill holes MHB-3, MHB-4, MHB-5 and MHB-6 at the flagship Majuba Hill property 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada have returned significant copper, silver, and gold values. The RC holes were drilled to extend the known oxide copper mineralization that occurs around the historic underground workings.

When combined with previously reported Bam Bam drill results and the historic drilling, these new copper, silver, and gold assays indicate a new Oxide Discovery Zone and a new Sulfide Discovery Zone.

Results include:

MHB-3: 155 feet of 0.68% copper and 28.9 ppm silver from 425 to 580 feet (47.2 metres/129.5 to 176.7).

MHB-4: 45 feet of 0.45% copper and 8.2 ppm silver from 775-820 feet (13.7 metres/236.2-249.9). Additionally, MHB-4 intersected 220 feet gold 0.34 ppm gold from 600 to 820 feet (67.06 metres/182.9-249.4). This hole ended in azurite and malachite oxide copper mineralization with the last interval containing 5 feet of 0.79% copper from 815-820 feet (1.5 metres/248.4 to 249.9).

MHB-5: 310 feet of 0.29% copper and 10 ppm silver from 445 to 755 feet (94.5 metres/135.6-230.1). Additionally, it had 20 feet of 0.33 ppm gold from 540 to 560 feet (6.10 meters/164.6-170.7).

MHB-6 : 50 feet of 0.72% copper and 19.8 ppm silver from 750 to 800 feet (15.2 metres/228.6-243.8). This mineralization is in sulfide and the hole ended in 20 feet of 1.31 % copper from 780-800 feet (6.1 metres/237.74-243.84).

David Greenway, President and CEO, commented: “I am excited about these results. These holes stepped out a long way to the east and show the continuity of copper and silver mineralization across a width of over 900 metres. I am pleased that we are seeing the gold assay results showing the important gold endowment at Majuba.

Because the mineralization outcrops and the drilled mineralization width is still open to the east and west, I believe Majuba is well on the way to becoming an important copper, silver, and gold porphyry discovery.”

All intervals are drill length; true width of mineralization is not yet known.

The RC drill program was designed to extend the known oxide mineralization eastward into the Majuba Extension Zone. MHB-3 is the easternmost step-out located over 1200 feet (366 meters) east of the Known Oxide Copper Mineralization Zone. MHB-3 was placed to drill topographically above historic hole MG1703, which had intersected good grades of oxide copper.

