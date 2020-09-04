Sassy Resources drills visible gold in BC’s Golden Triangle; shares up

Share this article















Sassy Resources Corp. [SASY-CSE] reported that vein sets recognized at surface at the Westmore gold-silver target, including visible gold in quartz veins, have been intersected at depth in ongoing first-ever drilling. Westmore is part of the company’s 146 km2 Foremore Project in northwest British Columbia’s prolific Eskay Camp in the Golden Triangle.

Over 800 chip, grab, and composite samples have been collected since July over a mapped exposed surface area of 400 x 400 metres with initial assay results confirming high-grade gold values in samples where visible gold was observed and not observed.

Highlights

The associated galena plus pyrite mineralization observed on surface at Westmore has been recognized in the quartz veins subsurface and to drill hole depths to 270 metres.

Visible gold (VG) has been noted in the first two drill holes completed to date.

Mineralized alteration zones consisting of abundant quartz veins having a stockwork-like appearance occur over drill hole widths of multiple metres.

The extent of the alteration halo consisting of increased silicification and pyrite mineralization associated with the quartz veining has been impressive and for the most part was not seen on surface.

The first two drill holes were completed from the same platform and drilled toward the south at dips of -45 degrees and -60 degrees (core lengths were 211 metres and 304.5 metres, respectively) to test sample numbers COO12623 and COO12624.

Additional drilling is planned to test the unknown depth extent of the Westmore system.

Mark Scott, Sassy President and CEO, commented: “It is rare to have a grassroots target turn into an early-stage discovery like this after only a few months of fieldwork followed by the first two drill holes, but this speaks to the energy and boldness of our team and the prolific nature of this district. We will push the drilling as far into the fall as possible as we have multiple high-quality targets to test thanks to extensive mapping and sampling.”

Assay results are now being received for sampled quartz veins occurring 100 metres to 300 metres south of the original surface discovery reported September 4, 2020.

Preliminary assay and check assay results at Westmore have highlighted widespread high-grade gold mineralization hosted within quartz veins occurring within the Westmore granodiorite intrusive and the overlying mafic volcanic (basalt) rocks.

Sassy is currently in the process of verifying and checking numerous initial high-grade gold values with follow-up metallic assay processes.

Select Westmore composite sample metallic (check) assays included 157.0 g/t gold and 44.0 g/t silver (COO12607); 54.4 g/t gold and 14.2 g/t silver (COO12623); 25.9 g/t gold and 619.0 g/t silver (COO12511); 10.9 g/t gold and 9.8 g/t silver (COO12507); and 16.8 g/t gold and 13.8 g/t silver (COO12624).

Visible gold was noted in samples COO12607 and COO12623 and the observation of visible gold resulted in positive gold grades. Equally impressive is the amount of gold occurring in samples C0012507 and COO12511 in which no visible gold was noted and observed galena and pyrite mineralization was described as trace to minimal. This implies that fine, not visible gold also occurs in quartz veins within the Westmore intrusive and overlying mafic volcanic rocks in substantial amounts.

In trading on Friday October 2, shares of Sassy Resources gained $0.18, or 19.6%, to $1.10 on a volume of 1,241,600 shares traded.

