Banyan Gold drills 1.16 g/t gold over 68.9 metres at AurMac, Yukon

Banyan Gold Corp. [BYN-TSXV; BYAGF-OTC] reported analytical results from 21 diamond drill holes completed during the company’s 2021 exploration program at the Powerline deposit, located on the 100%-optioned AurMac property 56 km northeast of Mayo, Yukon Territory.

Assay highlights include 48.6 metres of 0.51 g/t gold from 36.7 metres in DDH AX-21-166; 69.4 metres of 0.63 g/t gold from 125.9 metres in DDH AX-21-170; 47.2 metres of 0.50 g/t gold from surface (10.7 m) in AX-21-191; 70.0 metres of 0.65 g/t gold from surface (10.7 m) in AX-21-194; 96.7 metres of 0.86 g/t gold from 73.4 metres in AX-21-197; 81.9 metres of 0.79 g/t gold from 32.5 metres in AX-21-199; and 68.9 metres of 1.16 g/t gold from surface (10.7 m) in AX-21-202.

“These latest assay results from our 2021 drill program continues to show the extensive nature of gold mineralization around the Powerline Deposit on the AurMac property and importantly, continues to add to the interpreted geologic controls that will be used to update the AurMac Gold Resource estimations during the second quarter,” stated Tara Christie, president and CEO. “We are looking forward to the remaining sixteen (16) holes from the 2021 program.”

Results from these 21 drill holes are consistent with previous exploration drill results at the Powerline Deposit. Refer to company website for complete drill results. The areal extent of interpreted gold mineralization from near/on-surface continues to expand with each batch of assay results received.

In 2021, step-out drilling to the east and west of the Powerline Deposit identified a near/on-surface gold trend that is interpreted to have grade continuity over 1.2 km of strike length. A section of this zone has been drilled at 25-metre centres, along cardinal and intercardinal directions, over a 200 x 200-metre area to test the continuity of mineralization along strike and down dip, which will be used to refine the geological/mineralization model of the Powerline Deposit in advance of an updated mineral resource estimate the company is planning to complete in Q2 2022.

Banyan’s primary asset, the AurMac Property is comprised of the Aurex and McQuesten properties, as well as claims staked and owned 100% by Banyan Gold, and adjacent to Victoria Gold’s Eagle Gold Mine. The initial resource for the AurMac property of 903,945 oz gold was announced May 2020.Banyan has planned an exploration program on the AurMac property in 2022 that is expected to include 30,000 metres of diamond drilling, split between the Powerline Deposit and Aurex Hill targets. Additional drill locations will be determined after a complete review of analytical results is available. To date, 40 drill holes totaling approximately 9,000 metres of the 2022 exploration program have been completed.

