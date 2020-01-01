Red Pine drills 40.07 g/t gold over 1.18 metres at Wawa, Ontario

Share this article

Red Pine Exploration Inc. [RPX-TSXV; RDEXF-OTC] reported new results from its 2022 phase 1 exploration program, which has provided confirmation of potential to expand the current resource models of the 100%-owned Wawa gold project 2 km southeast of the town of Wawa, northern Ontario.

Of significance is an intersection of quartz veining with visible gold in hole SD-22-321, located at the north end of Surluga, above the Jubilee Shear Zone. Intersections in holes SD-22-326 and SD-22-337 of the same system also contain visible gold (assays pending). Drill hole SD-22-321 returned 6.42 metres of 8.46 g/t gold, including 1.18 metres of 40.07 g/t gold in the Surluga North Zone above the Jubilee Shear Zone.

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO, said, “The consistent drilling success of the Wawa Gold Project demonstrates the continuity of the system with both high-grade and bulk underground components. These recent results demonstrate the advancement of our knowledge and data collection of the system, in addition to the pervasive mineralization throughout the Wawa Gold Corridor. With our 2022 Phase 1 drill program well underway, further assays pending and encouraging visible gold indicators in 5 holes as of the time of this press release, we look forward to sustained performance with the drill bit.”Drilling in the Grace-Nyman gold system, host of the historical Darwin-Grace mine, continues to uncover new mineralized structures. Red Pine’s 2022 Phase 1 exploration program has now traced gold mineralization along the Grace Shear Zone over a total strike length of 650 metres. East of the Darwin-Grace Mine, hole DG-22-329 discovered a shear zone containing a quartz vein with visible gold. That same structure was intersected in additional drill holes completed on the same drill pad. Hole SD-22-329 also extended the footprints of gold mineralization in the Nyman Shear Zone 210 metres along strike of the intersection of 11.47 g/t gold over 2.73 metres in that structure in DG-22-317.

Expansion of gold mineralization in the Darwin-Grace included hole DG-22-327 that returned 2.13 metres of 5.35 g/t gold, including 1.09 metres of 10.00 g/t gold. Hole DG-22-329 returned 2.00 metres of 6.60 g/t gold, including 1.00 metres of 13.14 g/t gold and 5.34 metres of 0.89 g/t gold.

Hole SD-21-310 discovered multiple zones of gold mineralization west of the Jubilee Shear Zone in the Wawa Gold Corridor. This includes the discovery of 9.30 g/t gold over 3.08 metres, 300 metres west of the Jubilee Shear Zone. These intersects of gold mineralization are hosted in a network of shear zones outside of the Jubilee Shear zone and extend the footprint of gold mineralization in the Wawa Gold Project.

Additional drilling highlights in the Wawa Gold Corridor included hole SD-21-309 that returned 0.49 metres of 4.27 g/t gold and 2.66 metres of 4.36 g/t gold, including 0.68 metres of 16.40 g/t gold, 0.50 metres of 7.10 g/t gold. Hole SD-21-310 returned 13.18 metres of 1.18 g/t gold, including 3.95 metres of 3.60 g/t gold and 44.19 metres of 0.48 g/t gold, including 1.60 metres of 2.56 g/t gold and 14.16 metres of 1.04 g/t gold and 3.08 metres of 9.30 g/t gold, including 0.95 metres of 25.95 g/t gold.

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 6,900 hectares in size.

