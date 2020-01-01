Barksdale drills 0.54% copper over 48 metres at San Javier, Mexico

Share this article

Barksdale Resources Corp. [BRO-TSXV; BRKCF-OTCQX] reported additional assay results from its 5,000-metre phase 1 drilling program at the Cerro Verde zone on the 100%-optioned San Javier project, Sonora, Mexico. These latest results have expanded the footprint of the Cerro Verde copper zone to the south and west.

Drilling results received from holes SJ21-31 and SJ21-35 continue to confirm and expand the footprint of the Cerro Verde zone. Key results include 48 metres of 0.54% copper from 90-135 metres (SJ21-31) and 15 metres of 0.35% copper from 45-60 metres (SJ21-35).

Additionally, hole SJ21-31 intercepted a thick interval of oxide gold mineralization of 36 metres grading 1.11 g/t gold from 27-63 metres depth, including 15 metres grading 1.71 g/t gold from 30-45 metres depth. These results have extended the gold bearing portion at Cerro Verde by approximately 70 metres to the south.

Rick Trotman, president and CEO, said, “The additional holes from the Phase I drilling program continue to yield impressive copper and gold intercepts. The step-out hole on the western flank of Cerro Verde has extended mineralization to the west and the SJ21-36 confirms that the copper zone extends to the south. Additionally, the oxide gold zone was extended to the south by SJ21-31, which encountered a very encouraging oxide gold intercept. Delivering these results in this copper and gold environment is very exciting and we look forward to continuing to push this asset forward.”

Hole SJ21-31 was designed to test the extension of high-grade gold and/or copper mineralization encountered in hole SJ21-04 and SJ21-29. The drill hole successfully intercepted a shallow oxide gold interval consisting of 36 metres grading 1.11 g/t gold, beginning at 27 metres. This extends the gold zone by approximately 70 metres to the south. Hole SJ21-31 also intercepted a thick copper oxide interval containing 0.54% copper over 48 metres from 90 metres depth. The hole ended in sulfide mineralization grading 0.54% copper over the final 3 metres of the hole from 144 metres depth. After reviewing the data, the company has determined that hole SJ21-29, which is on the same section as SJ21-31, was likely ended too soon and should have been extended another 50-75 metres to intercept the copper zone. This hole is a prime candidate for extension during subsequent drilling programs.

Hole SJ21-35 was designed to test the western extension of copper mineralization at Cerro Verde. The drill hole intersected multiple intervals that successfully extended mineralization to the west by approximately 50 metres, including: 15 meters grading 0.35% copper, 12 meters grading 0.22% copper, and 6 meters grading 0.24% copper. Further extensions of the deposit at Cerro Verde to the west will require construction of additional drill road access. This is currently being requested via an amendment to the current exploration permit.

Hole SJ21-36 was designed to test the potential for copper mineralization south of the Cerro Verde zone. The hole was collared approximately 75 metres south of the known copper oxide footprint and encountered a broad interval of lower grade copper oxide mineralization (0.11% copper over the first 42 metres). This included 3 metres of 0.24% copper from surface. Additional drilling to the south and southwest will likely be completed once permit amendments have been received.

