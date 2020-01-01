Barrick Gold earns US$663 million in Q1 2020

Share this article















Barrick Gold Corp. [ABX-TSX; GOLD-NYSE] has built on the solid foundation it laid last year with a robust first quarter performance from all operations in the face of the challenges presented by the global COVID-19 pandemic. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars.

Q1 gold production and costs were consistent with full-year guidance; debt net of cash was reduced by a further 17% from the end of the fourth quarter to $1.85-billion with no significant maturities until 2033; operating cash flow increased to $889-million and free cash flow to $438-million from Q4; net earnings per share were 22 cents; adjusted net earnings per share were 16 cents; and the quarterly dividend of seven cents per share was maintained.

Gold production for Q1 2020 totaled 1,250,000 ounces with All-in sustain costs at $954/oz. Copper production for Q1 2020 was 115 million lbs at All-in sustain costs of $2.04/lb.

In a press release Barrick said that the successful completion of the Massawa Project sale creates value for all stakeholders and signing a framework agreement in Tanzania paves way for exporting concentrate.

Barrick President and CEO Mark Bristow said operational and financial delivery was on plan despite the fact that the group’s prime focus during the latter part of the quarter had been on ensuring the safety of Barrick’s people, communities and business in the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic, while also coping with the restrictive conditions imposed by governments.

“Our sustainability and regional teams have done a great job in taking timely action to introduce comprehensive and carefully considered measures at all our sites and offices to manage and mitigate any impacts of COVID-19 on our employees and contractors. A key focus of this plan is on prevention, and all sites are working actively to head off an outbreak,” he said.

“In Barrick’s spirit of partnership, we have extended COVID-19 support to our local communities and our host countries and are working closely with their health authorities. To date, we have donated more than $20-million to our host countries, many of whom have limited health care facilities, to fund the purchase of medical equipment and PPE.”

Brownfields exploration continues to replenish reserves depleted by mining while Barrick’s generative exploration programs are identifying new projects and targets, and expanding its global reach. Among other things, Barrick has formed an alliance with Japan Gold, holder of the largest exploration property portfolio in Japan.

Since the end of the quarter, the government of Papua New Guinea has announced that it will not renew Barrick Niugini Ltd.’s 20-year special mining lease for the Porgera gold mine. Barrick has said it will contest the move, which it regards as tantamount to nationalization without due process.

In the meantime, BNL has placed Porgera on temporary care and maintenance. In addition, due to the uncertainty related to the timing and scope of future developments on the mine’s operating outlook, the company is withdrawing its full-year 2020 guidance for Porgera at this time. As this is a rapidly evolving situation, the company will reassess on a continuing basis and provide further updates in due course, while maintaining operational readiness.

Bristow said regardless of new discoveries, organic growth from its existing asset base – which includes six Tier 1 gold mines – would sustain Barrick’s recently published 10-year plan that projects annual production of around five million ounces of gold (subject to adjustment based on the outcome of the process with the government of Papua New Guinea with respect to the Porgera special mining lease extension). A Tier 1 gold mine is one that has a life of at least 10 years and produces more than 500,000 ounces of gold per annum in the lower half of the industry cost range.

“Overall, we scored a B grade, which we believe accurately reflects our improvement in sustainability performance over the year but also acknowledges that there is still some work to be done,” Bristow said.

Share this article













