Barrick ups dividend, gold surges to two-week high

9 hours ago Resource World

Barrick Gold’s Turquoise Ridge mine in Nevada. Source: Barrick Gold Corp.

Share this article

Barrick Gold Corp. [ABX-TSX; GOLD-NYSE] on Thursday November 5 said it captured the benefit of higher gold prices in Q3 2020 by increasing its free cash flow by 151% from the previous quarter to a record US$1.3 billion.

The announcement came as the price of gold surged to a two-week high of US$1,948.40/oz, a move that analysts said is driven by expectations that if Joe Biden wins the U.S. election, his government would likely enact large stimulus measures that would be expected to weaken the U.S. dollar.

The gold mining giant also reported a net profit of US$882 million or 50 cents a share in Q3 ended September 30, 2020, and realized an average of US$1,926/oz for its gold production. Adjusted net earnings per share jumped 78% from the prior quarter to 41 cents.

The company also announced a 13% increase to its quarterly dividend to $0.09 per share from $0.08.

Barrick shares advanced on the news, rising 7.3% or $2.59 to $38.27 on volume of 3.64 million. The shares are currently trading in a 52-week range of $41.09 and $17.52.

“As today’s results show, in the face of unprecedented challenges we have succeeded in beating our earnings consensus, reinforcing our 10-year plan and capitalizing on the gold price to maintain an industry-leading balance sheet,’’ said Barrick President and CEO Mark Bristow.

“Our year-to-date production of 3.6 million ounces keeps Barrick on track to achieve our guidance of between 4.6 and 5.0 million ounces for the year,” he said.

Of the group’s capital projects for the assets it operates, on Veladero’s cross-Andean powerline and phase six expansion were stalled as a result of Argentina’s COVID-19 response and further complicated by the onset of winter. Those projects are now restarted.

Two years ago, Barrick consolidated its position as one of the world’s leading gold producers by agreeing to merge with Randgold Resources. Barrick said the rationale for the transaction was to create an “industry-leading” gold company holding half of the world’s top 10 Tier one gold assets (defined as having a mine life of over 10 years, at least 500,000 ounces of annual production and in the bottom half of global total cash costs).


Share this article

More Stories

New Gold on track after Q3 to meet 2020 forecasts

8 hours ago Resource World

Wolfden drills 24.7% ZnEq over 7.1 metres at Pickett Mountain

9 hours ago Resource World

Silvercrest makes high-grade discovery at Chispas, shares up

9 hours ago Resource World

Rick Rule says Biden or Trump will be good for gold

1 day ago Resource World

GoGold drills 17.2 metres of 186 g/t AgEq at Los Ricos

1 day ago Resource World

Cameco poised to deal with uncertainty after Q3

1 day ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

New Gold on track after Q3 to meet 2020 forecasts

8 hours ago Resource World

Barrick ups dividend, gold surges to two-week high

9 hours ago Resource World

Wolfden drills 24.7% ZnEq over 7.1 metres at Pickett Mountain

9 hours ago Resource World

Silvercrest makes high-grade discovery at Chispas, shares up

9 hours ago Resource World

Rick Rule says Biden or Trump will be good for gold

1 day ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.