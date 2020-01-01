Wolfden drills 24.7% ZnEq over 7.1 metres at Pickett Mountain

Share this article















Wolfden Resources Corp. [WLF-TSXV; WLFFF-OTC] reported additional positive results and an update for its continuing plus-5,000-metre drill program at its 100%-owned Pickett Mountain project in northeastern Maine.

Thirteen of the 15 planned drill holes have been completed including hole PM20-13, the deepest hole drilled by Wolfden on the property to date at about 800 metres vertical (2,625 feet).

Additional massive, semi-massive and stringer sulphide mineralization has been intersected in PM20-13 both in the footwall and in the vicinity of the West lens. Hole PM20-13 was drilled from the footwall (north) side of the West lens toward the south where only a few holes have been drilled previously.

Some of the stringer and semi-massive sulphide mineralization intersected in the footwall of hole PM20-13 appears to correlate with the high-grade footwall zone (FWZ) intersected in hole PM18-31 that yielded 7.1 metres of 24.7% zinc equivalent (10.0% zinc, 5.0% lead, 1.1% copper, 396.9 g/t silver and 0.4 g/t gold). The intersections are approximately 700 metres apart.

Of particular interest, hole PM20-13 exhibits extensive alteration including, generally pyrite-rich sulphides, for a length of over 650 metres (2,130 feet). A down-the-hole geophysical survey has commenced on this hole and six others with a goal to identify new conductive bodies that could lead to the discovery of additional sulphides. An additional deep stepout hole has been added to the program targeting the FWZ and the West lens.

Additional assays results have been received for hole PM20-02 that also intersected footwall-type stringer mineralization, not far from hole PM20-13, and now include 1.3 metres of 10.1% ZnEq, 10 metres of 2.33% ZnEq, 30 metres of 1.61% ZnEq and 9 metres of 3.04% ZnEq. Details of these intercepts are presented in a table on the company’s website.

Based on these results and those from the other holes (PM20-13 and 09), there appears to be an opportunity to define additional mineralization in the footwall alteration zone of the West lens. The program has been designed to test new targets and to further define the geological model with the goal to discover additional resources proximal to the Pickett Mountain resource.

