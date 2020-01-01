Big Red Mining drills 6.8 metres of 1.2% copper at Dobie Lake, Ontario

Share this article

Big Red Mining Inc. [RED-CSE; K8J-FSE] reported preliminary results from its 1,200-metre drill program comprising nine holes on its 100%-optioned Dobie Lake copper property in the Algoma area of Ontario.

The best results were obtained from Drill holes DL-21-01, DL-21-03 and DL-21-05. The chalcocite observed at 61.2 metres depth in Drill hole DL-21-01 returned very high copper values as expected, averaging nearly 4% copper over 1.8 metres. The zones in drill holes DL-21-03 and Dl-21-05 are described as zones of silicification with quartz veins and rare breccia.

Drill hole DL-21-01 returned 1.20% copper over 6.80 metres, including 3.97% copper opver 1.80 metres and 2.05% copper over 3.80 metres. Hole DL-21-03 returned 0.48% copper over 1.30 metres. Hole DL-21-05 returned 0.1% copper over 2.0 metres.

The drilling program tested two of the known areas of copper mineralization on the Dobie Lake Property – the Canamiska Zone and the newly discovered Alpha Vein of the No. 2 Zone.

Jag Sandhu, CEO, stated: “We have received the first batch of assays from the Canamiska Zone drilling on the Dobie property. We are excited by the high copper values obtained from the Canamiska Zone. These results help confirm and duplicate the earlier results obtained by drilling in 1965 on this zone. We are preparing our work programs for the Dobie Lake Copper Property for 2022 and these results will assist our efforts.”

The Dobie Lake property is located approximately 100 km from Sault Ste Marie, Ontario. The property surrounds and covers extensions of the past-producing Jentina Mine. The property comprises 169 claims totaling 8,600 Acres (35 km2).

Share this article