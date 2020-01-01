Sirios Resources drills 2.83 g/t gold over 55 metres at Cheechoo, Quebec

Share this article

Sirios Resources Inc. [SOI-TSXV; SIREF-OTC] reported assay results from eight additional diamond drill holes totalling 2,025 metres from the September, 2021, drilling program on the 100%-owned Cheechoo gold property, 320 km north of Matagami, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, northern Quebec.

The most significant results were 2.83 g/t gold over 55 metres, including 97.56 g/t gold over 1.1 metres in hole CH21-285. Hole CH21-283 returned 2.95 g/t gold over 28.9 metres, including 72.36 g/t gold over one m. Hole CH21-284 returned 4.12 g/t gold over 12.5 metres, including 45.54 g/t gold over one metres. Hole CH21-051E returned 1.76 g/t gold over 23.8 metres. Hole CH21-283 returned 2.65 g/t gold over 11.7 metres, including 27.35 g/t gold over one m. Refer to company press release for complete assays.

These eight drill holes, located in the central part of the gold-bearing tonalite (the lithology that encompasses the bulk of the Cheechoo deposit), confirm the continuity of gold mineralization in the central portion of the conceptual pit shell, as defined in the 2020 mineral resource estimate. These data will be used in the preparation of the next mineral resource estimate for the Cheechoo project, scheduled to be completed in 2022, and which is expected to include the conversion of a significant amount of inferred resources to indicated resources. The summer 2021 drilling program included 32 NQ drill holes totalling 6,789 metres. There are still 14 drill holes with pending results.

Dominique Doucet, president and CEO, stated: “Once again, I am very pleased with the results of this new round of drilling which confirms our interpretation and assessment of the potential of the Cheechoo gold deposit. We continue to move forward towards our goal of developing a new mineral resource estimate, followed by a PEA.”

The Cheechoo gold property is less than 9 km from Newmont’s Eleonore gold mine. The latest resource estimate for the Cheechoo project (October, 2020) estimated an inferred resource of two million ounces of gold contained in 93 million tonnes averaging 0.65 g/t gold, with significant potential to increase this resource.

