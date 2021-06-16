Black Mountain samples up to 53.8 g/t gold at Mohave Project, Arizona

Share this article















Black Mountain Gold USA Corp. [BMG-TSXV; BMGCF-OTC] reported encouraging assay results from its recent mechanical rock chip channel sampling program at its Mohave gold project in Mohave county, Arizona. Channel sampling was completed at several gold prospects in the northern half of the Project and confirmed the widespread nature of gold mineralization outlined in the M3 Metals sampling program in 2020, returning values up to 53.80 g/t gold and 94.2 g/t silver over 2.8 metres.

Graham Harris, CEO and Director, commented, “BMG is very pleased with the results from the channel sampling program at our Mohave Gold Project confirming the nature of the widespread gold values encountered previously. Particularly encouraging are the high-grade gold values such as 53.8 g/t gold over 2.8 metres, suggesting potential for higher grade feeder zones to the epithermal system. Equally encouraging are some of the wider intersections such as channel C36 at the Scout Prospect where sampling over 24.75 metres yielded 0.71 g/t gold which suggests potential for an open pit mining scenario. We look forward to our next channel sampling program which will target the southern prospects at the Project as we continue with the permitting process in preparation for drilling.”

Channel sampling was focused on the northern half of the project. Results from the channel sampling program confirm the widespread nature of the gold mineralization in the northern half of the project identified in the 2020 program completed by M3 Metals. Numerous zones of relatively high grade gold mineralization over short widths suggest potential for high-grade feeder structures to the epithermal system and warrant further exploration.

