Renforth drills 9.55 metres of 4.42 g/t gold at Parbec, Quebec

Renforth Resources Inc. [RFR-CSE; RFHRF-OTC] reported receiving assays for its 100%-owned Parbec gold deposit and its 100%-owned Surimeau nickel/copper/zinc project in Quebec.

Partial assays were received for PAR-21-131, an 87-metre long hole successfully drilled as a twin of PAR-93-54. PAR-21-131 intersected 9.55 metres of 4.42 g/t gold, with a sub-interval of 3.9 metres grading 10.31 g/t gold, commencing at 48.45 metres down the hole, a vertical depth of approximately 40 metres, within the area of the Whittle open pit which accompanies the May 2020 Resource Estimate for Parbec.

PAR-93-54 intersected 7.25 metres of 9.5 g/t gold between 50.66 and 57.91 metres down the hole, the PAR-21-131 interval lines up with the PAR-93-54 interval. Subsequent to the resource estimate, there has been 15,569 metres of drilling completed at Parbec, including a certain number of twinned holes designed to validate the inclusion of assay data produced in ~13,000 metres of drilling which took place between 1986 and 1993 and was not included in the May 2020 Resource Estimate.

Assay results from the 3,456-metre, 15-hole program, completed in April 2021, are largely still outstanding. Management is confident proceeding with this drill program based upon the visual results of Spring 2021 where sulphides were observed, to varying degrees, in each hole drilled over the 2.2 km of strike within the ~5-km long Victoria West target at Surimeau.Renforth has changed its June exploration focus from the Malartic West copper and silver discovery to its wholly owned Surimeau District battery metals project, with ~1,000 metres of drilling and field prospecting on this largely unexplored 260 km2 property, hosting nickel, copper and zinc mineralization on surface and in drill core, contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine property in northwestern Quebec.

The drill, to arrive shortly, will make use of previously permitted drill set ups, drilling steeper undercuts of prior holes and, if accessible, the two western cut pads which were not drilled in the Spring 2021 program.

The drill permit required to proceed at Malartic West, in an area which has been entirely logged, has been delayed, outside of Renforth’s control. As we have contracted a drill we will pivot to Surimeau, moving forward our plans for later this summer. Similarly, upon receipt of the Malartic West permit after this unforeseen delay, we will reschedule that drill program.

Renforth holds the Parbec open pit constrained gold deposit in Malartic Quebec, contiguous to the Canadian Malartic mine, with a 2020 resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t gold and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold grading 1.78 g/t gold. This resource estimate is now considered by Renforth to be out of date due to the results received in a recently completed 15,569-metre drill program. This program was planned to twin, infill and undercut existing drill holes at Parbec, to support a rebuild of the geological model and a resource estimate restatement.

Renforth also discovered a nickel-bearing ultramafic, coincident with a copper/zinc VMS, over ~5km of strike in the western end of the 20-km central anomaly at Renforth’s 215 km2 Surimeau property. This prospect was discovered on surface and the subject of a very short, shallow drill program, a more robust drill program is planned for Spring 2021.

