Blackrock silver drills 1.5 metres of 3,322 g/t AgEq at Tonopah West, Nevada

Blackrock Silver Corp. [BRC-TSXV; BKRRF-OTC; AHZ0-FSE] reported more high-grade gold and silver drill intercepts from its core and RC drilling program on the 100%-controlled Tonopah West Project in the Walker Lane trend, western Nevada.

The results support the high-grade nature of the DPB and Victor targets, validate the company’s understanding of the structural orientation of the vein structures at DPB, and highlight the considerable silver and gold potential within these two growing target areas.

Step-out drilling to the west intersected high-grade silver and gold in TW21-068 with 16.0 g/t gold and 1,722 g/t silver or 3,322 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) within a broader zone of 4.5 metres grading 6.56 g/t gold and 743 silver or 1,399 g/t AgEq on the strike extension of the Merton vein (AgEq equals silver:gold ratio of 100:1). The Merton vein now has 1.5 km of mineralized strike with high-grade shoots showing up to 400 metres of vertical elevation.

At the Victor target TW21-077 cut two zones grading 3.075 g/t gold and 310 g/t silver or 617.5 g/t AgEq over 3 metres and 7.6 metres grading 2.139 g/t gold and 230 g/t silver or 444 g/t AgEq, including 1.5 metres grading 4.89 g/t gold and 512 g/t silver or 1,001 AgEq. The silver-gold results bolster the Victor target and confirm the thick, high-grade nature of the Victor vein. The Victor/Murray veins system has 500 metres of strike from the eastern project boundary to the Pittsburgh-Monarch fault system.

TW21-093C represents a step-out along the Victor/Murray vein system. This drill hole cut 1.93 g/t gold and 203 g/t silver or 400 g/t AgEq over 0.8 metres and extends the mineral system to the east.

Drilling discovered a new vein on the footwall side of the Pittsburgh-Monarch fault system with 2.2 metres grading 1.53 g/t gold and 141 g/t silver or 294 g/t AgEq in TW21-092C and 3.9 metres of 0.48 g/t gold and 67 g/t silver or 115 g/t AgEq in TW21-033C. This new vein may represent the faulted offset portion of the Victor/Murray vein system.

The first hole of the core infill drilling program on the Denver vein returned 3.1 metres yielding 1.3 g/t gold and 136 g/t silver or 265 g/t AgEq in TXC21-001.

“In under one year, we have completed 53,000 metres of drilling and have successfully identified 10 high-grade veins ranging in size from 400 metres up to 1.5 kilometres in strike, almost all of which remain open for expansion.” commented Andrew Pollard, president and CEO.

