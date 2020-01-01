Metals Creek Resources stakes 7,450 hectares in Central Newfoundland Gold Belt

Share this article















Metals Creek Resources Corp. [MEK-TSXV; MCREF-OTC] reports staking 298 claim units (7,450 hectares) in four licences in the Central Newfoundland gold belt.

The property (River Road property) is located approximately 39.5 km southwest of Newfound Gold’s Keats Zone and 4.5 kilometres northwest of the Beaver Brook antimony mine.

The property is easily accessible by forestry logging roads, and the new Nalcor transmission line transects the property.

The River Road property has seen very little exploration work according to research conducted by company personnel, and Metals Creek plans to evaluate the property through prospecting and soil sampling geochemistry during the coming weeks. Metals Creek is currently applying for permits for this work.

The company also announces that drilling is continuing at the Dona Lake Project and drill results will be released once results are received and compiled.

In mid-day trading on May 7, Metals Creek shares gained 2 cents to $0.165 on a volume of 420,400.

