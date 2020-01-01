Blue Lagoon drills 22.12 g/t gold over 2.14 metres at Dome Mtn, British Columbia

Share this article

Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.’s [BLLG-CSE; BLAGF-OTCQB; 7BL-FSE] recent laboratory results from the 2021 phase 2 program demonstrate that drilling has encountered high-grade vein intercepts, some with visible gold, at the company’s 100%-owned, year-round-accessible Dome Mountain gold project located 38 km, or a short 50-minute drive from Smithers, northern British Columbia.

Highlights include 16.8 g/t gold over 0.42 metres, 22.12 g/t gold over 2.14 metres and 33.08 g/t gold over 1.4 metres in hole DM-21-200. Hole DM-21-206 returned 10.51 g/t gold over 1.05 metres and 14.49 g/t gold over 1.91 metres with visible gold.

Significant assays from new results for holes drilled in the Chance zone are summarized on the company website. These results continue to show the high degree of prospectivity offered by the Chance zone and clearly indicate that follow-up drilling is warranted.

Drilling in the Chance zone was designed to test this northwest-trending structural zone for high-grade quartz-carbonate veins. Multiple holes were drilled from the same pads at varying azimuths designed to test the boundaries of the structural zone.

Recent results show multiple new veins were hit in most holes, including DM-21-200, which encountered 16.8 g/t gold over 0.42 metres, 22.12 g/t gold over 2.14 metres and 33.08 g/t gold over 1.4 metres, and hole DM-21-206, which encountered 10.51 g/t gold over 1.05 metres and 14.49 g/t gold over 1.91 metres, including some intervals displaying visible gold.

Hole DM-21-200 was drilled from a pad 275 metres southwest of the pad for holes DM-21-186 (with visible gold) through DM-21-189. Hole DM-21-200 was drilled sub-vertical (minus-85˚) and encountered sulphide-rich quartz-carbonate veins from 77.5 metres to 78.9 metres that contained 10% pyrite and trace to 2% arsenopyrite and grade 33.08 g/t gold and 72.3 g/t silver.

Hole DM-21-206 was drilled from a pad 130 metres southeast of hole DM-21-200. Hole DM-21-206 was drilled at an azimuth of 235˚ and at a -50˚ inclination, and it encountered a 1.91-metre intercept from 101.32 metres to 103.23 metres, including visible gold at 103.1 metres, grading 14.49 g/t gold and 29.2 g/t silver, hosted within a quartz-carbonate vein with up to 20% pyrite.

“The significance of these intercepts cannot be understated,” said Bill Cronk, chief geologist for Blue Lagoon Resources. “Most holes drilled thus far have encountered multiple high-grade veins, highlighting the fact that there are many new veins for follow-up within the prolific, newly identified Chance structural zone. Only about one-third of the strike of this zone has been tested, and every single pad drilled to date has resulted in significant gold intercepts.”

Geological, geochemical and structural data and observations support the current deposit model as a carbonate-hosted alkali gold deposit.

