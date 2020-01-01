Filo Mining drills 0.91% CuEq over 1,252 metres at Filo del Sol, Chile, Argentina

Share this article

Filo Mining Corp. [FIL-TSX, NASDAQ; FLMMF-OTCQX] reported updated assay results from three drill holes completed at the Aurora Zone at the 100%-owned Filo del Sol project, Chile and adjacent Argentina.

Drill hole FSDH058 returned 1,251.5 metres at 0.91% CuEq (copper equivalent) from a depth of 100 metres to the end of the hole, including 310.0 metres at 1.40% CuEq and 6.0 metres at 398.3 g/t silver in the silver zone.

Drill hole FSDH055B intersected 62.0 metres at 280.5 g/t silver in the silver zone before being abandoned at 480 metres just as it was entering the Aurora zone. Drill hole FSDH056 intersected 502.2 metres at 0.89% CuEq to the end of the hole before being abandoned at 670.2 metres in greater than 1% CuEq mineralization.

A reverse circulation (RC) rig has recently been added to the program. This drill will pre-collar holes in the challenging area overlying Breccia 41 in order to improve drill productivity and hole completion rates.

Commenting on the results, Jamie Beck, president and CEO, stated: “Hole 58 continues our success in defining continuity of strong mineralization within the Aurora zone of the deposit, and we are confident that there will be many more holes like this to come. Looking ahead, holes 55C and 57 have the potential to draw the high-grade mineralization first discovered in Breccia 41 to the north, while hole 60, drilled two km to the north of Hole 41, could significantly expand the north-south dimension of the known deposit.”

FSDH058 was collared 160 metres northeast of, and parallel to, FSDH048 and drilled to a final depth of 1,351.5 metres. It ended in mineralization, with the last 20 metres at 0.43% CuEq (0.23% copper, 0.25 g/t gold, 1.6 g/t silver) indicating that the deposit continues to be open at depth. This hole is outside of the resource shell below a depth of 380 metres. The Aurora zone was intersected 325 metres to the south of FSDH032, with no holes in between, and substantial room remains to expand the zone in all directions. FSDH058 also intersected the extension of the high-grade silver zone between 232 and 238 metres, continuing to confirm continuity of this unique geological feature.

FSDH055B was collared from the same platform as FSDH055A and FSDH041 and drilled to a depth of 480 metres before being abandoned. The hole was just entering the Aurora zone at this depth, with the final 10 metres averaging 0.53% CuEq. The silver zone was intersected between 366.0 and 428.0 metres, correlating well with the intersection in FSDH055A. This intersection is outside of the resource shell.

FSDH056 was collared 50 m to the south of FSDH055B and drilled to a final depth of 670.2 metres where it was abandoned. This hole entered the Aurora zone at a depth of 388 metres, continuing in strong mineralization to its end and including a silver zone intersection between 420.0 and 432.5 metres. This hole is outside of the resource shell below 250 metres.

Drilling is continuing with seven diamond drill rigs, in addition to the RC rig, and several holes are currently under way. Holes are designed to explore the area around the high-grade intersection in FSDH041 from the 2020/2021 season, along with some moderate step-outs to test continuity of the Aurora zone, and larger step-out holes to continue to try to find the edges of the mineralized zone.

Mineralized zones within the Filo del Sol deposit are typically flat-lying, or bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths.

The Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit is located in Chile’s Region III and adjacent San Juan province, Argentina.





Share this article