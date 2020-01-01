Blue Lagoon drills 3 metres of 24 g/t gold, 127 g/t silver at Dome Mountain, BC

Share this article















Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. [BLLG-CSE; BLAGF-OTCQB; 7BL-FSE] provided the following drilling update on its Dome Mountain gold project, an all-year-accessible property located a short 50-minute drive from Smithers, British Columbia, which holds both an Environmental Management Act permit (EMA) and a mining permit providing for up to 75,000 tonnes of production annually.

The results are part of a 20,000-metre diamond drill program, the largest ever conducted on the property, which started in January, 2021, and is expected to continue into the summer.

Blue Lagoon Resources chief geologist William Cronk said: “The results for hole DM-21-160 are highly encouraging and highlight the eastern extension of the Boulder vein, an area of particular interest as our recent airborne survey identified a one-kilometre-plus mag feature that could add significant strike length to the known mineralization at the Boulder vein. We are excited and plan to prioritize more drilling along this mineralized eastern extension, which could add significant value to the project,” he added.

The recent results include assays for holes DM-21-143, 144, 145, 157, 159, 160, 161 and 162. Significant highlights include 0.51 metres of 22.8 g/t gold and 22 g/t silver; 1.05 metres of 9.29 g/t gold and 17.00 g/t silver; 0.72 metres of 16.80 g/t gold and 66.00 g/t silver; 1.0 metre of 49.80 g/t gold and 61.0 g/t silver; 1.28 metres of 20.40 g/t gold and 69.00 g/t silver; 0.5 metres of 67.10 g/t gold and 155.00 g/t silver; and 1.00 metres of 14.20 g/t gold and 54.00 g/t silver.

DM-21-160 cut a significantly thick intercept from 88.0 to 81.0 m that runs 24.07 g/t gold and 127.92 g/t silver over 3.0 metres. Included in this interval are three 0.5-metre intervals containing 34.5 g/t gold, 18.5 g/t gold and 67.1 g/t gold (which also contained visible gold).

Silver plays a significant role here as it is highly anomalous with gold in steeply dipping sulphide-bearing quartz veins. This intercept cuts the vein at a high degree to the core axis and consists of typical Boulder vein characteristics namely, quartz carbonate and semi- to massive sulphide dominated by pyrite with lesser sphalerite, chalcopyrite and galena. Locally chalcopyrite is greater than pyrite.

Share this article













