Blue Star drills 14.95 g/t gold over 13.80 metres at Ulu

Blue Star Gold Corp. [BAU-TSXV; WPCZF-OTC; 5WP-FSE] reported final assay results from the 2020 exploration program at its Ulu and Hood River properties. The properties are approximately 525 km north-northeast of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut. Kugluktuk is approximately 210 km to the northwest.

A total of 7,621 metres were drilled in 38 diamond drill holes during the 2020 program.

Ten holes were drilled at the Ulu and Gnu Zone deposits to expand known resources and provide data for resource modelling, and 28 holes were drilled to test exploration targets on both the Ulu and Hood River properties, including 14 in the North Fold Nose (NFN) zone.

Assays for the final 17 holes and the balance of assays from two previously reported holes are included in this news release, as well as an overall summary of the 2020 program.

Highlight gold assay results for the Flood zone (BS2020ULU-005) reported today include:

14.95 g/t tonne gold over 13.8 metres (upper zone) from 426.2 to 440.0 metres and 9.65 g/t gold over 6.00 metres (lower zone) from 459.0 to 465.0 metres.

See company press release for more assays.

A comprehensive GIS compilation of all technical data for the projects is continuing, which will lead to an updated geologic model for the Flood and Gnu zone deposits.

An updated resource estimate for the projects is planned to follow the compilation. In addition to the Flood and Gnu Zone deposits, it is anticipated that sufficient data will be available to complete an initial resource estimate for the NFN Zone.

There is excellent resource expansion potential at the Flood and Gnu Zone deposits and strong potential for new discovery proximal to these deposits and regionally on the company’s extensive landholdings.

Early results from the extensive GIS compilation and targeting work is yielding several high-quality near-surface targets within about one km radius of the Flood Zone. Detailed planning for the 2021 exploration program is under way.

The primary exploration focus will be on expanding resources at the known deposits (Flood and Gnu) and testing high-priority targets proximal to the known deposits on the Ulu property.

The secondary exploration focus will be regional targeting/testing over the extensive and highly prospective Hood River property, where numerous high-grade gold showings exist.

