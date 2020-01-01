QMX Gold drills 196.6 metres of 1.78 g/t gold at Bonnefond

Share this article















QMX Gold Corp. [QMX-TSXV; QMXGF-OTC] reported results from the continuing deep exploration drilling program on the Bonnefond deposit 25 km east of Val d’Or, Quebec. Drill hole 17315-20-155 was completed as part of a series of drill holes testing the potential of the deeper portion at Bonnefond. The Bonnefond deposit is located in the Val d’Or East zone of QMX’s extensive land package in Val d’Or.

Drill hole 17315-20-155 (grades are uncut; length is measured along the hole) returned 1.78 g/t gold over 196.6 metres, including 5.46 g/t gold over 33.5 metres, within the 2020 mineral resource estimate conceptual pit shell. Other hole 17315-20-155 highlights include 3.30 g/t gold over 9.5 metres, including 10.42 g/t gold over 2.0 metres at 380 metres; 20.90 g/t gold over 1.7 metres at 520 metres; and 5.57 g/t gold over 3.1 metres at 550 metres.

DDH 17315-20-155 confirms the previous results from DDH 121 and DDH 149 and the potential of the Bonnefond deposit below the 2020 mineral resource estimate (MRE) conceptual pit shell.

“We continue to develop a better mineralization model with every hole drilled at Bonnefond,” said Dr. Andreas Rompel, vice-president, exploration. “And we gain more knowledge about the mineralization at depth. After having drilled several successful deep holes, it is clear that the mineralization continues down plunge including several high-grade intervals.”

QMX currently has four drill rigs operating on its Val d’Or property, all on and around the Bonnefond property. QMX expects to mobilize additional drill rigs as soon as the field conditions allow it to start drilling at the Bevcon and the New Louvre targets.

