Bonterra drills 1.4 metres of 50.0 g/t gold at Gladiator, Quebec

Bonterra Resources Inc. [BTR-TSXV; BONXF-OTCQX; 9BR2-FSE] reported results from the ongoing expansion diamond drilling at its 100%-owned Gladiator project located 170 km northeast of Val d’Or, Quebec.

The focus of this exploration campaign is on expanding the size and scope of the Gladiator gold deposit and supplementing the recently updated mineral resource estimate. The ongoing expansion drilling program at Gladiator continues to effectively extend the size of the mineralization with recent results confirming the existence of additional North Dipper zones and the up-dip and lateral expansion of previously identified North Dipper zones outside of the existing 2021 MRE at Gladiator.

The company is currently drilling at a rate of approximately 6,000 metres per month which is balanced between expansion drilling at the Gladiator and Barry deposits and testing regional targets in the Urban-Barry sector.

The assay results in this press release are highlighted by the North Dipper zone that returned 50.0 g/t gold over 1.4 metres, including 139.5 g/t gold over 0.5 metres in hole BA-21-45. North Dipper also returned 7.9 g/t gold over 2.2 metres, including 16.8 g/t gold over 1.0 metre in hole BA-21-26 as well as 20.6 g/t gold over 0.5 metres in hole BA-21-51A.

Pascal Hamelin, CEO, commented: “These recent drill results confirm additional occurrences and extensions of high-grade North dipping structures outside of the existing 2021 MRE at Gladiator. Drill rigs at Gladiator have been moved onto land for the winter months to focus on deeper drilling to test new targets.”

Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a large portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Quebec, Canada. The company has four main assets, Gladiator, Barry, Moroy, and Bachelor that collectively have a total of 1.24 million ounces in Measured and Indicated categories, and 1.78 million ounces in Inferred category.

The company owns the only permitted and operational gold mill in the region that is currently estimated at 75% through the permitting process to expand from 800 to 2,400 tonnes-per-day. Bonterra is focused on graduating from advanced exploration to a development company over the next 18-24 months.