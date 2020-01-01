Cassiar Gold drills 23.2 metres of 3.56 g/t gold at Cassiar, British Columbia

Cassiar Gold Corp. [GLDC-TSXV; MARFF-OTCQB] has released assay results from an additional four diamond drill holes at the Taurus deposit located in the 100%-owned Cassiar North project area of the company’s flagship Cassiar gold property 70 miles south of Watson Lake, near Cassiar, Northern British Columbia, Canada.

The Taurus deposit hosts a near-surface, bulk-tonnage inferred gold resource of one million ounces grading 1.43 g/t gold. These new results confirm the occurrence of continuous zones of higher-grade, near-surface (less than 100 m vertical depth) gold mineralization in the central portion of the Taurus deposit known as the 88 Hill and Gap zones.

Highlights included drill hole 21TA-129 that intersected 23.2 metres of 3.56 g/t gold from 16.9 to 40.1 metres downhole. Drill hole 21TA-125 intersected multiple intervals: 13.1 metres of 3.53 g/t gold from 123.4 to 136.4 metres downhole, including 0.5 metres of 51.70 g/t gold; 37.8 metres of 1.80 g/t gold from 70.2 gold from 9.9 to 62.2 metres downhole, including 1.7 metres of 8.11 g/t gold. Drill hole 21TA-126 intersected 3.5 metres of 3.38 g/t gold from 51.5 to 55.0 metres downhole and 22.9 metres of 0.91 g/t gold from 102.0 to 124.9 metres downhole including 11.7 metres of 1.48 g/t gold.

“Our expectations continue to be exceeded by the 2021 drill campaign at the Taurus deposit with these outstanding near-surface results,” said Marco Roque, CEO. “We are hitting gold in every drill hole with nearly all holes returning higher-than-resource-grade intercepts. These results serve as further validation that the Taurus deposit is an exceptionally robust bulk-tonnage resource that merits greater market recognition, and we are eager to release results from the remaining seven holes from the program in the coming weeks.”

The Cassiar North 2021 drill program focused on the Taurus deposit and consisted of 15 drill holes totalling 4,098 metres targeting the 88 Hill, Gap, West, Southwest and Northwest zones of the deposit. The drill program, which was completed from early June to mid-August, was designed to define higher-grade mineralized areas where historical drilling from the 1990s is widely spaced (about 100 m apart) as well as to confirm historical grades and collect additional structural data for use in updated modeling work. The deposit remains open in most directions and successful target concepts are being reviewed for advancement in coming drill programs.

The 2021 drill campaign began with infill drilling at the 88 Hill zone to confirm historic gold grades, test gaps in the resource model, better define mineralization shapes, and provide oriented structural data for interpretation and modelling work. Drilling was north directed to collect near-surface data along the southern edge of the deposit.