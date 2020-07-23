Bonterra Resources drills 14.7 metres of 7.4 g/t gold at Barry Project, Quebec

Share this article















Bonterra Resources Inc. [BTR-TSXV; BONXF-OTCQX; 9BR2-FSE] provided an update on results from the continuing drilling campaign at the Barry Project, Quebec. Recent drilling was designed to expand the Barry “H-Series” gold mineralized zones at depth. The latest drilling results encompass 11 expansion diamond drill holes (4,794 metres, including six drill holes that were deepened to test for potential extensions of “H-Series” subparallel zones. Drilling was highlighted by a wide zone of mineralization in drill hole MB-21-340 that intercepted 7.4 g/t over 14.7 metres. The company is currently drilling at a rate of approximately 10,000 metres per month and plans a mineral resource estimate update for Q2/21, which is expected to incorporate approximately 130,000 metres of new drilling information, including results presented today.

In addition, work on the the Preliminary Economic Assessment is ongoing and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021.

Highlights include 7.4 g/t gold over 14.7 metres and 1.4 g/t gold over 6.8 metres in hole MB-21-340. Hole MB-21-339 returned 3.8 g/t gold over 6.8 metres and 2.1 g/t gold over 6.6 metres. Hole MB-20-255 returned 3.5 g/t gold over 6.3 metres. Hole MB-20-278 returned 3.9 g/t gold over 2.7 metres.

Pascal Hamelin, CEO, commented: “The ongoing drilling results at Barry are very encouraging and support our view that tremendous exploration potential remains within the camp near existing infrastructure. Several historical intercepts suggest the potential for higher-grade material to the west and drill hole MB-21-340 is no exception. There are currently two diamond drill rigs operating at Barry. Importantly, having several parallel gold-bearing structures allows for drilling to pierce several zones with each hole. The Company continues to test extensions of the deposits at all three of the company’s flagship assets in preparation of the upcoming resource update expected in Q2/21.”

The company has drilled 70 holes and deepened six existing holes representing a total of 28,658 m at Barry since July 23, 2020. Results from eight drill holes have been received since the press release dated March 1, 2021. Results from the remaining three holes are pending.

The Barry deposit has been delineated over 1.4 km along strike and 600 metres vertical and remains open for expansion.

