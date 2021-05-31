Braveheart drills high-grade copper and gold at Bull River mine, BC

Share this article















Braveheart Resources Inc. [BHT-TSXV; RIINF-OTCQB] has found high-grade copper and gold mineralization on the final two diamond drill holes from the H1 2021 diamond drill program at the 100%-owned flagship Bull River Mine project near Cranbrook, British Columbia.

Ian Berzins, President and CEO, said, “We are extremely pleased with the recent results from this year’s drill program. The results indicate that we have mineralized material up to 175 metres below the lowest levels of the developed underground mine infrastructure and gold mineralization has increased at depth. This could result in an increase in the total Resources at the Bull River mine and potentially increase life of mine.”

Results from New Holes BRU-21-05 and BRU-21-06BRU-21-05 intersected 1.71% copper, 17.6 g/t gold and 11.6 g/t silver over 4.9 metres, including 2.60% copper, 33.5 g/t gold and 18.9 g/t silver over 2.5 metres, including 3.09% copper, 127 g/t gold (4.08 oz/t) and 40.60 g/t silver over 0.5 metres.

BRU-21-06 intersected 2.1% copper, 0.30 g/t gold and 30.0 g/t silver over 5.9 metres, including 11.41% copper, 0.94 g/t gold and 51.65 g/t silver over 1.0 metre. All six holes that have been drilled as part of the H1 2021 drilling program have intersected mineralized structures between 425 metres and 525 metres below the surface portal and between 75 metres and 175 metres below the lowest workings of the mine on 9 level. The intersections do not represent true width of the vein structures.

The purpose of the H1 2021 drilling program was to test the down-dip extension of the vein systems under the current workings to demonstrate the potential that the current resource can be extended on strike and to depth. All six holes in the 2021 program were drilled from underground workings on 9 Level. A total of 22,000 metres of underground workings are currently being maintained in a dewatered condition.

Braveheart also release of its consolidated financial results for the year ended May 31, 2021 which are available on SEDAR.

Share this article













