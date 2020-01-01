Brigadier Drilling at Picachos Intersects 5-Metre-Wide Vein Below High-Grade Historical Gold Mine

Share this article















Brigadier Gold Limited (the “Company” or “Brigadier”) (TSXV: BRG, FSE: B7LM) is pleased to announce that the first diamond drill hole (“BRG-001”) of a 5000 metre, 40-hole program at its Picachos Property (“Picachos”) has intersected the San Agustín vein, 65 metres below historic high-grade gold workings. The second hole of the program is underway and is anticipated to intercept the San Agustín Vein 25 metres below BRG-001. Core from BRG-001 has been shipped to Mazatlan for pickup by SGS Labs and delivery to their facility in Durango with assays to be made public upon completion.

The 3,954 hectare Picachos Gold-Silver Property is centered over the historic “Viva Zapata” National Mineral Reserve, Sinaloa, Mexico and features 46 veins including San Agustín. The San Agustín mine was the subject of underground channel sampling by a prior operator which returned an average grade of 81.22 grams per ton (g/t) gold (Au) and 73.36 g/t silver (Ag) across 1.2 m (Thunderbird Projects news release dated 18 June 1997). Values of 185 g/t Au were cut across the bottom of a production shaft (sample HBM-73175).

“Intercepting the San Agustín vein close to where we anticipated it would be, both assists in confirming our understanding of the continuity of the vein at depth and its geometry”, said Michelle Robinson, Brigadier’s qualified technical person. “In addition, the use of a diamond drill with relatively large core size will yield previously unknown details of the geology and structure of the four different veins systems set to be tested during this drill campaign. These are very early impressions and much work is still to be done, but we are highly optimistic about the potential at Picachos.”

Field XRF readings of sample pulps cut with a Makita grinder (procedure described below) indicate that elevated silver occurs in quartz-carbonate veins and veinlets above and below the San Agustín Vein between 65 and 94 metres depth. Silver correlates well with gold and is more reliably measured in sample pulps with the field XRF. The San Agustin Vein was intercepted between 75.2 and 81.5 metres at roughly 609 m elevation. The true width is estimated to be 5 metres. A panned pulp sample confirms that gold is present in the vein. Other minerals include hematite, galena, sphalerite, calcite and grey microcrystalline quartz. Elevated silver was also indicated by XRF analyses above the San Agustin Vein between 14 and 15 metres down hole and 33 to 48 metres downhole.

The focus of the drill program is proving the depth, strike length and continuity of multiple high-grade gold-silver veins and understanding the source of the vein hosted mineralization and its potential relationship to copper porphyry mineralization identified on the property.

Ranjeet Sundher, Brigadier’s CEO, remarks, “We’re very pleased with the progress being made on the first ever diamond drill program at Picachos. Having assembled the land package and worked on the property for over 10-years, there is no one better suited to manage a program of this scope than Michelle Robinson and her veteran team. We look forward to keeping our shareholders abreast of developments as the drill program progresses.”

BRG-001 is collared at the El Carrito Adit. El Carrito is oriented easterly (azimuth 110 degrees) at an elevation of 673 metres and cross-cuts argillite in the hangingwall of the San Agustin Vein. Elevated values of gold and silver occur between 49 and 51.5 metres where results of 2.59 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag across 2.5 metres were obtained. Although the adit continued across the vein, that area is collapsed and no longer accessible.

BRG-001 was drilled easterly (azimuth 112 degrees) for 96.7 metres and dips 55 degrees under El Carrito adit. The first 75 metres intercepted fine-grained, calcareous argillite of probable deep marine origin and the last 21.7 metres were in potassium feldspar and quartz phyric volcanic ignimbrite and flow-domes that probably correlate to the continental Tarahumara Formation. Quartz-carbonate veining is hosted in both rock-types and is therefore younger than Late Cretaceous.

The technical content of this new release has been reviewed and approved by Ms. Michelle Robinson, MASc., P.Eng., and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Core and sample handling procedures are as follows:

Core boxes are sealed at the drill site and transported via pickup truck to the secured core lab. The core is measured with a measuring tape and from-to intervals are specified on the box. Core boxes are weighed using an industrial weigh scale. Linear recovery and RQD are measured using a measuring tape. Samples are marked every metre in most rock, and every half metre in obviously mineralized rock. Field duplicates, standard pulps and blanks are inserted into the sample stream. Rock density is estimated for all samples using the water displacement method. The core is photographed on an IMAGO imaging station. Geological, structural and alteration observations are recorded using MX Deposit software. A Meiji binocular microscope is used to check the observations. A 4 mm wide channel is cut along each sample using a Makita sample grinder. This pulp weighs between 5 and 20 grams and is tested for metals and major elements using a Niton FXL Benchtop XRF analyzer. The above information is reviewed by the geologist and the decision regarding samples to be collected for commercial laboratory testing is made. Samples are cut using either a rocksaw or a mechanical splitter. They are collected in a triple-plastic bag with the sample tag protected between bags. The sample bags are collected into sealed shipping bags. The shipping bags are trucked to Mazatlan, then stored in a locked garage for pick-up by SGS Laboratories in Durango.

It is the Qualified Person’s opinion that the technical information disclosed in this press release is reliable.

About Brigadier Gold Limited

Brigadier was formed to leverage the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement. Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.

For further information, please contact:

Brigadier Gold Limited

www.brigadiergold.ca

Ranjeet Sundher, Chief Executive Officer

corporate@brigadiergold.ca

Leah Hodges, Corporate Secretary

(604) 377-0403

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute “forward-looking information”, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company’s future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Share this article













