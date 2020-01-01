Viscount Mining samples 1,925 g/t silver and 76 g/t gold at Cherry Creek, Nevada

Share this article















Viscount Mining Corp. [VML-TSXV; VMLGF-OTCQB] has expanded the claim block on their 100%-controlled Cherry Creek Project in eastern White Pine County, Nevada. The company staked 24 unpatented lode claims in the southeast part of the project, adjacent to an area of prolific historic gold and silver mining. Precious metal mineralization in the area commonly occurs in quartz veins with several distinct orientations hosted by quartzite and interbedded phyllite. Review and reinterpretation of existing surface geochemical data identified three untested gold and silver exploration targets, including: New Century Mine East, Rattlesnake Canyon and Nitown.

The New Century Mine is a historic gold and silver producer on the east end of an east-west trending mineralized vein that includes the past-producing Exchequer Mine. Gold and silver ore in the New Century occurred in near-vertical quartz veins and breccia zones in a quartzite host rock. The East New Century Mine target occurs along a projected eastern extension of the New Century vein. The extension is defined by an east-striking quartz vein, with local large resistant outcrops of jasperoid and silicified quartz breccia that occur at intersections between the veins and north-striking high-angle faults.

A sample of a brecciated quartz vein outcrop along the eastern extension contained a gold concentration of 1.69 g/t and 320 g/t silver. Another sample approximately 600 metres to the east of the previous sample, assayed 16.95 g/t gold and 1,925 g/t silver. This indicates that the extension could have a strike length on the order of 800 metres. Jasperoid breccia outcrops contained elevated gold (0.034 g/t) and silver concentrations (2.65 g/t), although were not extensively sampled.

Further east of the New Century Mine, samples from the dumps of two small prospects in the Rattlesnake Canyon area 76 g/t gold and 7.5 g/t gold. The samples came from quartz veins that possibly strike to the north in quartzite. The 76 g/t sample represents the highest gold value in a rock-chip sample on the Cherry Creek Project. Beyond local rock-chip sampling, little exploration or evaluation work has been done in this area.

The Nitown target occurs along a ridge with scattered workings and mining disturbance several hundred metres southeast of the Star Mine, the largest historic gold and silver mine on the property. The exploration target is defined by gold concentrations in soil samples. The gold in soils anomaly includes four soil samples of greater than 100 ppb gold, two of which are greater than 700 ppb gold. The samples occur in an elongated southeast trend that is approximately 800 metres long. Rock-chip sampling, additional geologic mapping, and possible trenching are warranted to evaluate this target.

Work plans are being formulated to evaluate these targets along with other known targets on the property.

Viscount Mining is a project generator and an exploration company with a portfolio of silver and gold properties in the Western United States, including Silver Cliff in Colorado and Cherry Creek in Nevada.

The Cherry Creek exploration property is in an area commonly known as the Cherry Creek Mining District, located approximately 50 miles north of Ely, Nevada. Cherry Creek consists of 293 unpatented and patented claims as well as mill rights and is comprised of more than 2,442 hectares. Cherry Creek includes more than 20 past-producing mines.

