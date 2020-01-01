Brixton drills bonanza silver at Hog Heaven, Montana

Share this article















Brixton Metals Corp. [BBB-TSXV; BBBXF-OTCQB] reported final drill results from its maiden drill program at is 100%-owned Hog Heaven Project, located 55 miles south-southwest of Kallispel, Montana, which returned multiple significant intervals of high-grade silver, gold and copper mineralization. A total of seven holes representing 1,400.35 metres were drilled of HQ-sized core. High-grade mineralization was encountered in all of the holes drilled.

Highlights of hole HH20-07 and HH20-05 Main mine area:

Drill hole HH20-07 intersected a broad 82.00-metre zone of sulphide mineralization for 67.09 g/t silver, 0.73 g/t gold and 0.23% copper (62.78-144.78 m), including 45.27 metres of 77.30 g/t silver, 1.27 g/t gold and 0.41% copper; 6.89 metres of 117.23 g/t silver, 1.94 g/t gold and 0.28% copper; 0.97 metres of 1,885.00 g/t silver, 4.68 g/t gold and 15.20% copper.

Drill hole HH20-05 intersected a broad 161.43-metre zone of sulphide mineralization for 28.59 g/t silver and 0.27 g/t gold (99.63-261.06 m), including 12.30 metres of 159.04 g/t silver and 0.49 g/t gold; 0.82 metres of 1,285.00 g/t silver, 2.24 g/t gold and 2.47% copper.

Chairman and CEO, Gary R. Thompson, stated: “It’s great to see these very high-grades within the broad zones of sulphide mineralization. These results conclude our maiden drill program and validates the great potential of the project. Based on the excellent results of our maiden drill program we are excited about the opportunity to expand sulphide mineralization at the Main mine with further drilling along strike and at depth. In addition, we look forward to drill testing other high-priority targets including the WF-Ole Hill and Martin mine areas, later this season.”

