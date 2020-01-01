GR Silver hits 1,112 g/t AgEq over 5.4 metres at Plomosas, Mexico

Share this article















GR Silver Mining Ltd. [GRSL-TSXV; GRSLF-OTCQB; GPE-FSE] reported drill results at its 100%-owned Plomosas Silver Project, Plomosas Mine Area, in Sinaloa, Mexico. These drill results highlight high-grade silver mineralized zones in a 50-metre step-out from a previously released section of drill hole results at the Plomosas Mine Area. They confirm continuity of the silver mineralized system for at least 500 metres along strike.

They also extend the continuity of both mineralization styles, Ag-Au low sulphidation epithermal veins and polymetallic high-grade Ag-Pb-Zn hydrothermal breccias, up to 700 metres down dip below the surface.

The drill results confirm the prospectivity of near surface, multiple veins and hydrothermal breccia systems close to existing underground development, which will facilitate access for follow up in our upcoming drill program.

Significantly, these drill holes also indicate the discovery of multiple subparallel mineralized systems below the current footwall of previously mined areas. A large epithermal system is evident based on the most recently released set of drill results.

The company has begun a shallow (100-150-metre depth) surface drilling program aiming to confirm the mineralization footprint and the new high-grade vein discoveries along strike and down dip.

Highlight:

1,112 g/t AgEq (silver equivalent) over 5.4 metres (1,096 g/t silver, 0.3% lead and 0.2% zinc), including 2,498 g/t AgEq over 2.0 metres (2,484 g/t Ag, 0.7% lead and 0.3% zinc). Refer to company press release for complete drill results.

Marcio Fonseca, President and CEO, said, “The mineralized veins and hydrothermal breccias at the Plomosas Mine Area were originally interpreted to be confined only along the major Plomosas Fault; however, our recent validation and integration of all drill results, underground structural mapping and sampling, supports the occurrence of additional mineralized veins outside of that major structure. Some of our recently released results are particularly impressive, not only for the thickness of the mineralization but also average grade, reporting intervals of 11.0 metres at 1,235 g/t silver and 5.4 metres at 1,096 g/t silver, including 2.0 metres at 2,484 g/t silver. The recent progress of the surface and underground exploration program suggests that these high-grade veins extend and are open down-plunge.”

