Brixton Metals drills 1,293 g/t silver over 5.00 metres in Cobalt Camp

Brixton Metals Corp. [BBB-TSXV; BBBXF-OTCQB] has released drill results from its wholly owned Langis mine project, located in the Cobalt camp, northeastern Ontario. Sixteen holes were drilled for a total of 992.5 metres.

Highlights of new drill results at the Langis Project:

Drill hole LM20-83 intersected 5 metres of 1,293.34 g/t silver, including 2 metres of 3,205 g/t silver and 0.15% cobalt.

Drill hole LM20-76 intersected 6.0 metres of 250.97 g/t silver, including 2 metres of 702 g/t silver.

Drill hole LM20-87 intersected 9 metres of 374.03 g/t silver, including 2 metres of 1,492.5 g/t silver.

Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO, stated: “The Langis Project continues to deliver exceptional, high-grade and uniquely native silver results. Our objective was to identify minable widths of high-grade silver mineralization. The Cobalt Camp is known for narrow, high-grade silver veins; however, Brixton has demonstrated these remarkably high grades are attainable over considerable widths. After completing this small, low-cost drill program, it is evident that additional silver-rich zones at shallow depths remain at the Langis mine area. The goal here would be to drill enough near-surface material to make economics.”

During 2020, the company drilled 16 NQ-sized core holes for approximately 992.5 metres at the Langis Project. This year’s drilling campaign was designed to identify new silver zones near old workings and to follow up on some of the 2018 high-grade silver drilled intercepts. The drilling campaign has been successful in identifying new high-grade silver mineralization over significant widths.

Drill hole 78 intersected 11 metres of 110.37 g/t silver, including 4 metres of 211.75 g/t silver. The silver mineralization consists of silver arsenides associated with calcite-hematite veins and veinlets to fracture infill or as disseminated hosted in the Huronian conglomerate.Drill holes LM20-75 to LM20-80 were drilled around the western extent of the historic underground workings. Native silver mineralization intersected in hole 76 returned 6 metres of 250.97 g/t silver, including 3 metres of 487.47 g/t silver, including 2 metres of 702 g/t silver. Native silver occurs as fracture fillings, coatings and within veins associated with calcite-hematite, and is hosted in a dark-grey-green Huronian conglomerate.

Drill holes LM20-82 to LM20-90 were drilled at the shaft 3 area and were designed to follow up on 2018 drilling, where hole LM18-42 intersected 6 metres of 4,719.33 g/t silver and 0.33% cobalt. The best silver-mineralized interval intersected in 2020 drilling was intersected in hole 83, which returned 5 metres of 1,293.34 g/t silver, including 2 metres of 3,205 g/t silver and 0.15% cobalt. Mineralization is hosted in a dark-grey-green Huronian conglomerate unit and generally consists of native silver and cobaltite associated with calcite veins and veinlets, and is disseminated throughout the host rock.

Hole 84 assayed 5 metres of 464.06 g/t silver, including 2 metres of 1,116 g/t silver. Mineralization consists of silver arsenide hosted in calcite-hematite veins and disseminated native silver.

Brixton’s wholly owned, past-producing Langis and Hudson Bay mines are located 500 km north of Toronto with excellent infrastructure. Historically, starting in the early 1900s, the combined mines in the Cobalt Camp produced 550 million ounces of silver, with 30 million to 50 million pounds of cobalt as a by-product.

