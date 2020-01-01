M3 Metals samples 78 g/t gold over 1.5 metres at Mohave Project

Share this article















M3 Metals Corp.’s [MT-TSXV; MLGCF-OTCQB; XOVN-FSE] initial sampling program at the 100%-optioned Mohave mine gold project in western Arizona has identified high-grade gold values over an area of approximately 10 km2. The project area covers numerous historic past-producing gold mines in the Weaver Mining District of Mohave County.

Gold mineralization has been identified across the entire project area and is associated with quartz-calcite veins, breccia, quartz and/or calcite sheeted veins, and stockworking. Samples ranged up to 78 g/t gold over 1.5 metres from surface chip sampling. Other samples among many good assays returned 12.85 g/t gold, 13.2 g/t, 14.2 g/t, 18.3 g/t and 34.1 g/t – all with silver credits. The full list of results is available on the Mohave project page on M3 Metals’ website.

Appreciable gold values were detected in almost every zone sampled during this initial program which may collectively be a part of a large and robust low sulphidation epithermal system. The current geological model at the Mohave Project indicates that the epithermal gold system was emplaced into an evolving volcanic/intrusive complex within a north-trending corridor undergoing extreme extension. Evidence of ore fluid boiling is widely observed and locally well-developed lattice texture (bladed calcite) is present. Images from the program including sample mineralization style and textures are available on the Mohave Project page on M3 Metals’ website.

Three styles of mineralization were observed during this initial program:

Compact intramineral tectonic breccia developed along low-angle faults;

Low-angle quartz-chalcedony-calcite veins and breccia (banding and lattice texture are widespread) developed in extensional zones;

Quartz-chalcedony sheeted veins and stockwork (mostly in porphyritic dacite flows) surrounding the above structural lenses or damage zones.

When all three mineral styles are observed together, the overall mineralized package may attain in excess of 50 metres in width.

M3 Metals is currently planning a follow-up program that will continue to prioritize drilling targets by focusing on areas with the greatest volume potential and will better define the full extent of mineralized zones. This will include efforts to identify new undiscovered zones that may exist below the surface. Field observations and consideration of historic drill data support extensions of surface mineralization to depth or gold zones blind to the surface.

Robert Johansing, Economic Geologist, MSc, qualified person, commented: “Mineralization and tectonism at the Mohave Project likely overlapped and occurred in multiple stages, creating numerous environments for gold deposition. At many of the sites only a portion of the mineralized package were sampled and require additional sampling to determine their full extent. The results should allow Phase 2 sampling to focus on areas that contain significant gold values within broadly mineralized, unsampled packages and in areas where the geologic environment is suggestive of significant tonnages.”

Adrian Smith, President of M3 Metals, said: “The initial results from the Mohave are significant and identify many horizons within broad zones containing abundant oxide gold mineralization that have not been properly documented. We see a clear path forward at the Mohave project through continued exploration to defining a significant resource and through to production.”

M3 Metals continues to move forward with its plan of operation submitted to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) outlining the planned drilling program and corresponding environmental assessment work required to get permits for the disturbance of approximately 1,000 acres. Fieldwork is continuing.

