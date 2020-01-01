Brixton Metals drills high-grade silver, gold and copper at Hog Heaven

Share this article















Brixton Metals Corp. [BBB-TSXV; BBBXF-OTCQB] announced initial drill results from the maiden drill program at its wholly-owned Hog Heaven Project 55 miles south-southwest of Kallispell, Montana, which returned multiple intervals of high-grade silver, gold and copper mineralization. Seven holes totalling 1,400.35 metres were drilled.

Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO, stated: “We are pleased to have successfully completed our maiden drill program at the Hog Heaven Project. The new strategic approach under Brixton is to define a compliant resource on the high-grade silver-gold-copper targets as a near-term underground operation versus the historic mine plan, which was an open-pit mine plan. Based on these results and our preliminary interpretation of the remaining holes, we plan to complete a Phase 2 exploration program later this summer.”

The purpose of the drilling program was to validate historical results from the 1970s and 1980s at the Main mine area. High-grade mineralization was encountered in all the holes.

Drill hole HH20-02 intersected a broad 224.85-metre zone of mineralization for 78.16 g/t silver, 0.66 g/t gold and 0.24% copper (75.07-299.92 m), including 5.48 m of 445.79 g/t Ag, 1.41 g/t Au and 1.50% Cu; 2.13 m of 917.36 g/t Ag, two g/t Au and 3.06% Cu; 53.49 m of 165.9 g/t Ag, 1.28 g/t Au and 0.55% Cu; 13.56 m of 185.8 g/t Ag, 2.24 g/t Au and 0.76% Cu; and 1.37 m of 1,750 g/t Ag, 5.39 g/t Au and 2.65% Cu.

High grades emerged within the hole as two distinct upper and lower zones.

The Upper Zone interval of 36.18 metres is from 75.07 metres to 111.25 metres of depth. A specific high-grade interval within the Upper Zone includes 5.48 metres of 445.79 g/t silver, 1.41 g/t gold and 1.5% copper, including 2.13 metres of 917.36 g/t silver, 2 g/t gold and 3.06% copper.

The Lower Zone interval of 53.49 metres is from 198.12 metres to 251.61 metres, encountered in the sediment-hosted unit, a newly recognized mineral style at Hog Heaven. In total, the 53.49-metre interval in the Lower Zone returned 165.90 g/t silver, 1.28 g/t gold and 0.55% copper. Several high-grade intervals within the zone returned 9.45 metres assaying 221.90 g/t silver, 1.05 g/t gold and 0.94% copper; 0.32 metres of 1,010 g/t silver, 7.47 g/t gold and 0.64% copper; and 13.56 metres of 185.8 g/t silver, 2.24 g/t gold and 0.76% copper.

Exploration has begun at the 100%-owned Thorn Project in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.

