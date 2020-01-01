Brixton Metals samples 36.9 g/t gold, 2,890 g/t silver and 7.2% copper at Thorn Project

Share this article















Brixton Metals Corp. [BBB-TSXV; BBBXF-OTCQB] provided an update on its newly expanded now 2,600 km2 mineral tenure Thorn gold-copper-silver project, located in the Golden Triangle region of northwestern British Columbia.

Highlights:

Drilling is ongoing with 3,025 metres within 16 core holes on the West and Central Outlaw Gold targets completed and three deep holes planned for the Camp Creek porphyry target.

A total of 5,418 soil and 1,282 rock samples have been collected. Field work is ongoing with an emphasis on the newly acquired Trapper and Metla zones.

The best gold-in-rock samples returned 68.80, 36.90 and 14.65 g/t gold. The best silver-in-rock samples returned 2,890.00, 1,890.00 and 1,615.00 g/t silver. The best copper-in-rock samples returned 7.21%, 5.63% and 4.84% copper. See company press release for complete assays.

Now that the company has consolidated the Trapper claims, it can build on the Trapper Gold Trend through additional geochemical surveys, geological mapping and drilling.Chairman and CEO of Brixton Metals, Gary R. Thompson, stated, “We are excited about the number of high grade gold-silver-copper samples that have been collected so far this season at the newly expanded Thorn district-scale property. The scale of the mineralized system at the Thorn District is remarkable. We are about halfway through our 5000-6000-metre drill program for this season and are keen to receive the upcoming assay results. We have completed drilling at the Outlaw Gold Zone and are now starting to drill the Camp Creek Porphyry Cu-Au target.”

Three deep holes between 600 and 1,000 metres max depth each are planned on the Camp Creek Porphyry target. The proposed hole on IP line 600 is targeting a high chargeability anomaly that suggests porphyry mineralization of higher grade than that encountered by hole THN19-162 located 400 metres to the north given its closer proximity to a potential sulphides-rich porphyry centre.

