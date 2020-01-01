Brixton Metals samples bonanza grade silver and cobalt at Langis Project

Share this article















Brixton Metals Corp. [BBB-TSXV; BBBXF-OTCQB] has released an update on exploration at its 100%-owned Langis silver project located in the historic Cobalt Mining Camp of northeastern Ontario, Canada. During 2018 and early in 2020, Brixton drilled very high-grade, native silver over considerable widths near the historical shaft No. 3 of the Langis Project. The surface expression of these native silver veins was achieved through overburden removal in September, 2020.

Highlights

Bonanza grade silver-cobalt veins were exposed at surface returning 0.4-metre trenching of 3,140 g/t silver, 10.15% cobalt and 0.58% nickel.

Grab samples of the native silver veins returned 6,160 g/t silver and 16.95% cobalt and over 1% nickel.

Chairman and CEO Gary R. Thompson stated: “The results of this year’s surface work, uncovering native silver at surface, gives us the confidence to pursue a high-grade, near-surface resource at Langis. Brixton has demonstrated through drilling that significant silver mineralization remains at Langis. Native silver mineralization occurs as silver-cobalt veins, fracture-filled veinlets, fine disseminations and fracture-filled rosettes. Silver mineralization also occurs as argentite (AgS) and/or cobaltite (CoAsS). Our plan is to conduct 15,000 to 20,000 metres of shallow drilling at Langis over the winter months with the goal of producing a maiden NI 43-101 compliant silver resource in 2021.”

The focus of the drilling is to expand on the known high-grade silver intercepts located close to surface and adjacent to underground workings at proximity of shaft No. 3 and shaft No. 6.

The Langis Project, past producer of high-grade silver, is located near the town of Cobalt 15 km north of Temiskaming Shores and 500 km north of Toronto. Highway 65 runs through the property and many established secondary roads provide year-round access. Power, railways, mills, a permitted refinery and assay lab are located at or near the site.

Brixton is winding down its 2020 exploration activities at its 100%-owned Thorn Project in the Golden Triangle, BC and should be done for the season within the next three weeks. Drilling results for the Outlaw gold zone are anticipated shortly and shall be released as they become available.

Drilling is continuing at the Camp Creek porphyry target. Brixton completed a 695-km2 lidar survey. A total of 1,474 rock and 5,590 soil samples have been collected and submitted for analysis. A total of 715 line-kilometres of airborne radiometrics and magnetics where completed. Eleven kilometres of deep IP geophysical surveys were completed. Total drilling for the 2020 season is estimated to be between 5,500 and 6,000 metres with all assay results pending. Additional mineral claims were acquired in 2020 through on-line staking and project deals with Kodiak Copper and Stuhini Exploration, bringing the total mineral tenure at the Thorn Project to 2,600 km2.

