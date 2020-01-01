Brixton samples high-grade gold at Thorn Project, B.C.

Share this article















Brixton Metals Corp. [BBB-TSXV; BBBXF-OTCQB] updates exploration activities at its 100%-owned Thorn Project in northwest British Columbia. Ongoing soil geochemical surveys and rock sampling has returned gold values up to 68.8 g/t gold from the West Outlaw target area where preparations for drilling has started.

Since June, 2020, Brixton has collected 4,480 soil samples and 763 rock samples across several large-scale copper and gold targets on the Thorn project. The company completed 12 km of IP geophysical surveys, which is the extension of the 2019 survey and two deep downhole IP geophysical surveys over the Camp Creek Porphyry target.

Gold results to date from the Outlaw target are reported here and copper results will be reported in a separate news release upon interpretation of the geophysical and geochemical when available.

So far this season, a total of 972 soil and 39 rock samples were collected over the Outlaw target area. Four of the 39 rock samples returned greater than 2 g/t gold and two rock samples returned greater than 10 g/t gold, as 14.5 g/t gold and 68.8 g/t gold respectively. No drilling has been done in the Outlaw West area, which is a 1,000-metre by 500-metre gold-in-soil anomaly.

A total of 257 samples returned greater than 30 ppb gold, 96 samples returned greater than 100 ppb gold and 11 samples were greater than 1,000 ppb gold. All of the 11 soil samples greater than 1,000 ppb gold are concentrated at the West Outlaw area.

Chairman and CEO, Gary R. Thompson, stated: “Our boots on the ground approach this season at the Thorn Project is paying off with strong gold and copper numbers from several new target areas and the expansion of the Outlaw West target is looking very promising for high-grade gold mineralization. We are now gearing up for drilling at the Outlaw West gold target as we continue to generate new large-scale copper-gold targets on the district scale project.”

An estimated 10 drill core holes are planned for 2,500 to 3,000 metres at the Outlaw gold target.

A 10,000 soils and 1,000 rock sample program is planned for this season. Further geophysical surveys are also planned subject to favorable weather conditions.

Due to strong demand, Brixton increased its previously announced private placement to gross proceeds of $5.5-million, consisting of a combination of units and flow-through shares of the company. Each unit is being offered at 25 cents and will be comprised of one common share and one warrant. Each flow-through share is being offered at a price of 28 cents and will be comprised of one common flow-through share. Each warrant is good to buy one share at 35 cents for 36 months.

